NJDMC5: Navigate the Digital Storm and Conquer Evolving Consumer Trends

New Jersey's Premier Digital Marketing Conference Returns with Actionable Strategies to Unlock Growth in an Ever-Changing Landscape

LONG BRANCH, N.J., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Digital Marketing Conference (NJDMC) , powered by Semgeeks , is set to make waves in its fifth year, taking place on June 13, 2024, at Monmouth University's Pollak Theatre.

Designed for marketers and business owners alike, this immersive one-day event is a deep dive into the strategies and tools needed to thrive in the ever-evolving digital world.

"The digital world keeps changing, and that's the only constant," says Chris Delany, CEO of Semgeeks." At NJDMC, thought leaders give you the practical tools to stay ahead of the curve and understand what your customers want."

Keynote Speakers and In-Depth Sessions

NJDMC5 offers a unique opportunity to learn from some of the brightest minds in the industry. Attendees will engage with in-depth presentations led by experts and marketing gurus, gaining actionable insights on digital strategy, social storytelling, AI trends, and more! This year's keynote speakers include:

Nabila Moumen , Principal Partnership Success at HubSpot

Principal Partnership Success at HubSpot Suzanne Darmory , CMO at Refundo

CMO at Refundo Anthony Reeves , VP of Global Creative at Kohler

Networking and Collaboration

Beyond the insightful sessions, NJDMC fosters an environment for valuable networking and collaboration. Attendees can connect with fellow marketers, exchange ideas, and build lasting relationships within the industry.

Key Themes for 2024

Navigating the evolving consumer landscape

Leveraging AI and automation in marketing

Crafting compelling brand stories

Rethinking SEO and organic growth

Driving results through data-driven strategies

Registration and Information

Register to save your spot today! Use coupon code NJDMC20 on Eventbrite to save $20 off your ticket. Learn more about the New Jersey Digital Marketing Conference, please visit the official website: https://semgeeks.com/njdmc/

About Semgeeks

Semgeeks Digital Agency & Consultants is a leading digital marketing agency in Belmar, NJ, dedicated to providing tailored solutions to help businesses succeed in the digital funnel. Their team of experts leverages the latest techniques to deliver results-driven strategies that increase online visibility, drive traffic, and generate leads. NJDMC is their signature annual event, designed to empower marketers and business owners with the tools and strategies they need to thrive.

