NJFX Advances Campus for AI Infrastructure

WALL, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NJFX today announced the completion of a comprehensive Basis of Design for a new 10MW high-density AI data hall, delivering an expected 1.25 PUE and 8MW of usable IT load. This milestone follows the execution of an electric utility load letter supported by a $3 million deposit, targeting power delivery by end of 2026.

NJFX represents the first purpose-built cable landing station campus in North America to support “liquid-to-the-chip” AI-ready infrastructure.

Scott M. Davis, PE, a Partner at Bala Consulting Engineers, shared the firm's longstanding history with NJFX: "Bala was retained in 2015 to design and commission a master plan for a Tier III compliant data center with concurrent maintainability that NJFX needed for future growth. Over the past decade, we've continued to engineer and commission key infrastructure — including dedicated 2N generators, battery systems, and distribution for cable station environments. Today, we are completing the NJFX Master Plan with a dedicated high-density Tier III AI data hall featuring N+1 architecture and UPS-backed mechanical systems capable of supporting dynamic AI server clusters."

The high-density, liquid-cooled data hall will be supported by an N+1 power distribution system with UPS protection across both electrical and mechanical loads. Its robust cooling architecture integrates AFC chillers, CDUs, hot-aisle containment, and a fan-wall configuration engineered to accommodate the demanding thermal requirements of modern GPU-based AI systems.

The data hall, internally named Project Cool Water, represents the first purpose-built cable landing station campus in North America to support "liquid-to-the-chip" AI-ready infrastructure. The NJFX campus hosts four subsea cables linking North America to Europe and South America and is located within 7 milliseconds of more than 100 million U.S. residents. With over 35 active network operators on-site, NJFX enables inference-ready interconnection for the next generation of AI and Generative AI workloads.

Gil Santaliz, Founder and CEO of NJFX, added: "The vision for NJFX has always been to support U.S. critical infrastructure with purpose-built assets that matter to our global economy. In partnership with Tata Communications, we acquired the property in 2015, and in 2022 we purchased bore pipes from SubCom in Manasquan and Avon to support additional subsea landings in New Jersey. This new design ensures that subsea cables and global network carriers can continue to scale — now with an advanced data hall engineered for the AI era. Our technical and security teams, working with federal, state, and local partners, remain committed to supporting the critical infrastructure of the United States."

For more than a decade, NJFX's 10-acre Cable Landing Station Campus has evolved into one of the most resilient interconnection hubs in the United States. The campus uniquely combines physical subsea cable systems with fully diverse terrestrial fiber routes entering through independent Points of Entry, ensuring true route protection and international resiliency. Today, more than 35 network operators, cloud providers, financial institutions, and global enterprises interconnect on-site — leveraging NJFX as a strategic gateway between North America, Europe, and South America.

Ryan Imkemeier, Vice President of Operations at NJFX, noted that the next phase of development is backed by expanded power infrastructure: "To support NJFX's next-generation environment, we secured additional power capacity through the utility substation located directly on our campus. The new transformer will not only supply the 10MW AI hall — it will enhance electrical redundancy for Monmouth County as a whole. This investment demonstrates our long-term commitment to reliability, scalability, and regional resiliency."

With expanded power, engineered liquid-cooling systems, and a decade of proven subsea and terrestrial diversity, NJFX continues to redefine the modern cable landing station — delivering a secure, strategically located platform where global connectivity and AI infrastructure converge.

NJFX is a premier carrier-neutral Cable Landing Station (CLS) and Tier-III data center campus located in Wall, New Jersey, uniquely positioned at the subsea–terrestrial convergence point of the U.S. East Coast. Serving as a strategic interconnection hub for global networks, NJFX provides direct, independent access to multiple subsea cable systems connecting North America, South America, and Europe. The campus is home to more than 35 international carriers, hyperscalers, and financial institutions, offering route diversity, low-latency connectivity, and secure, purpose-built colocation infrastructure.

Bala Consulting Engineers has been at the forefront of providing critical and technologically advanced engineering services for more than 40 years. Bala was founded in 1982 to design data centers, specializing in the engineering and commissioning of critical systems infrastructure. The firm offers clients distinct advantages in system planning, design optimization and cost/value management. Headquartered in Philadelphia, with offices from Boston to Washington DC, our staff of over 200 engineers, designers and support personnel have completed projects both nationally and internationally. For more information, visit us at bala.com.

