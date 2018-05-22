NJHA Hosting "Trends in Nursing Workforce" Symposium

PRINCETON, N.J., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- NJHA is hosting a symposium on "Trends in Nursing Workforce: Strategies for Optimal Care" Thursday, May 24, from 12 noon to 3:30 p.m., at the NJHA Conference and Event Center in Princeton.

Join us for an in-depth discussion on modern nursing workforce trends that promote high-value care for consumers. National experts, nursing leaders, policymakers and front-line RNs will join this important dialogue on healthy work environments, staff empowerment, shared governance and innovations in workforce.