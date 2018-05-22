NJHA Hosting "Trends in Nursing Workforce" Symposium

PRINCETON, N.J., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- NJHA is hosting a symposium on "Trends in Nursing Workforce: Strategies for Optimal Care" Thursday, May 24, from 12 noon to 3:30 p.m., at the NJHA Conference and Event Center in Princeton.
Join us for an in-depth discussion on modern nursing workforce trends that promote high-value care for consumers. National experts, nursing leaders, policymakers and front-line RNs will join this important dialogue on healthy work environments, staff empowerment, shared governance and innovations in workforce.
WHAT: Trends in Nursing Workforce Symposium
WHERE: NJHA Conference and Events Center, 760 Alexander Rd., Princeton, N.J.
WHEN: Thursday, May 24, 12 noon to 3:30 p.m.
WHO:
- Keynote speaker Peter Buerhaus, PhD, RN, FAAN, Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Featured speaker Robert G. Hess, Jr., PhD, RN, FAAN, Founder & CEO, Forum for Shared Governance
- Panels featuring policy, research and frontline experts. For more details and an agenda, visit http://www.njha.com/education/brochure/?id=1902.
NJHA, based in Princeton, is a not-for-profit trade association that helps hospitals and other healthcare providers deliver quality, accessible and affordable healthcare. Its affiliates the Health Research and Educational Trust of New Jersey and the NJHA Institute for Quality and Patient Safety, also nonprofit, engage in programming and partnerships to improve healthcare quality and access.
