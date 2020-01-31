NJHA Installs Kevin J. Slavin as Board Chair at 101st Annual Meeting

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin J. Slavin, of Hackettstown, president and CEO of St. Joseph's Health, today was installed as chair of the Board of the New Jersey Hospital Association, the state's oldest and largest hospital and healthcare advocacy organization. The chair's official installation, as well as the appointment of new Board officers and members, was held during NJHA's 101st Annual Meeting at the Hyatt Regency Princeton.

Slavin thanked departing Chair Joseph W. Devine, FACHE, of Sewell, president of Jefferson Health New Jersey, for focusing on the mission of NJHA by continually asking "How does this improve the health of the people of New Jersey?"

In his remarks, Slavin also recognized up-and-coming healthcare leaders, charging them to challenge the status quo and to continue driving positive changes within their organizations.

"We must continue to push ourselves – and our thinking – if we're going to discover innovative solutions to our most challenging issues," Slavin said. "And, above else, we will continue to use the mission – to improve the health of the people of this state – as the ultimate guide for our decision making."

NJHA President and CEO Cathy Bennett echoed the calls for innovation and diversifying community partnerships.

"We need to invite more partners under the tent for a fresh look," Bennett said. "Because good health doesn't occur in a vacuum, and we know that we need broad collaboration to build a culture of health."

Under Slavin as board chair, the following officers also were appointed to the NJHA Board:

Vice Chairman Douglas A. Struyk , CPA, LNHA, of Wayne , president and CEO of Christian Health Care Center

, CPA, LNHA, of , president and CEO of Christian Health Care Center Treasurer and Chair of the Finance Committee Lori Herndon , of Brigantine, president and CEO of AtlantiCare

, of Brigantine, president and CEO of AtlantiCare Secretary Edward J. Condit , of Denville , president and CEO of St. Mary's General Hospital.

The following healthcare leaders also were appointed as new board members:

Robert W. Brenner, MD, of Short Hills, president of Clinical Integration and Physician Enterprise Valley Health System; Kevin O'Dowd, of Princeton, co-president and CEO of Cooper University Health Care; Dennis Pullin, of Marlton, president and CEO of Virtua Health; Rita Smith, of Edison, president of the Organization of Nurse Leaders-New Jersey; Mark Stauder, of Somerset , chief operating officer of Hackensack Meridian Health; Darrell K. Terry, of South Orange, president and CEO of Newark Beth Israel Medical Center; and Deborah D. Visconi, of Northvale, president and CEO of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.

NJHA, based in Princeton, is a not-for-profit trade association that helps hospitals and other healthcare providers deliver quality, accessible and affordable healthcare. Its affiliates the Health Research and Educational Trust of New Jersey and the NJHA Institute for Quality and Patients Safety, also nonprofit, engage in programming and partnerships to improve healthcare quality and access.

