NJHA Mandates COVID-19 Vaccination for Team Members

PRINCETON, N.J., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Hospital Association, the state's largest healthcare trade association representing hospitals and post-acute care facilities, will mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for its 130 employees.

NJHA's policy requires all employees to be fully vaccinated by July 21, 2021, while providing applicable medical or religious exemptions.

"Since our members opened their first vaccine sites, we've been telling everyone that the COVID vaccines are critical to saving lives and reopening our communities," said NJHA President and CEO Cathy Bennett. "Our vaccine mandate aligns our words with our actions and will hopefully encourage other businesses and organizations to do the same. NJHA is committed to improving the health of the people of New Jersey – and that includes protecting our team members."

The vaccination mandate also helps ensure the safety of staff and visitors of the NJHA Conference and Event Center, which hosts an average of 150 education programs and conferences annually. The vaccines' importance in the resumption of these and other activities is reflected in federal and state masking guidance, which is based on vaccination status.

Since the vaccines' rollout in December, NJHA has coordinated with its members, the state and community partners in promoting COVID-19 vaccination efforts. NJHA continues to play a key role in supporting members' vaccination sites and promoting vaccination information and acceptance through its "I'm a Big Shot" effort. NJHA hosts weekly meetings with vaccination site coordinators and provides a forum to answer questions, discuss vaccination barriers, share best practices and help ensure that New Jersey residents have every opportunity to protect themselves with the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Best healthcare practices start at home and that is exactly what our organization is doing," said Bennett. "We want our team to feel comfortable and confident when returning to the office and there is no better way to ensure their safety than with the vaccines."

