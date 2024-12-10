NJM Contributes $100,000 Toward Hunger Relief Efforts

Partners With Food Banks to Support Communities Across the Mid-Atlantic Region

WEST TRENTON, N.J., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, NJM Insurance Group (NJM) is supporting hunger relief organizations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region with a donation totaling $100,000.

"Households across our nation continue struggling to put food on the table," said Mitch Livingston, NJM president and CEO. "NJM is proud to help advance the vital efforts undertaken by non-profits on the frontline making a measurable impact on the lives of people facing hunger."

This donation will be distributed among these five organizations in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania:

"Nearly one million New Jersey residents, including more than 260,000 children, face food insecurity. Organizations like the Community Foodbank of New Jersey (CFBNJ) and so many others are at the forefront of this crisis," said Elizabeth McCarthy, CFBNJ president and CEO. "We are grateful for corporate leaders like NJM and its generous support of our efforts to combat hunger in our communities."

NJM's community support efforts are rooted in a culture of purpose-driven service. The Company directs charitable contributions throughout the year toward organizations that support arts and culture, health, education, social services, safety, and financial literacy.

The Company's philanthropic efforts also extend beyond charitable donations. Community service programs offer employees opportunities to attend outreach events and volunteer their time and talents, including membership on multiple non-profit committees and boards. In addition, NJM's Matching Donation Program provides a dollar-for-dollar match for employee contributions to a variety of organizations.

About NJM Insurance Group

Founded in 1913, NJM is among the Mid-Atlantic region's leading property and casualty insurers. One of the Company's core values is to support the communities it is privileged to serve, a value exercised through year-round employee volunteer efforts at local non-profits and a formal corporate giving program. NJM operates in a mutual fashion for the exclusive benefit of its policyholders and is consistently recognized for its award-winning customer service, superior claims handling, and overall customer satisfaction. NJM's personal insurance products are available direct to consumers in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The Company also works with a preferred network of independent agents to deliver business insurance in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Visit njm.com to learn more.

