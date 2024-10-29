NJM Insurance Group Ranked by J.D. Power as the #1 Insurer for Auto Claims Satisfaction

Award Underscores Company's Dedication To Putting Policyholders First

WEST TRENTON, N.J., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NJM Insurance Group (NJM) has been named #1 in the nation in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study (ACS). This prestigious recognition is based on feedback from auto insurance claimants from insurance companies throughout the country.

The study ranked auto insurance claimant satisfaction in the following categories (referred to by J.D. Power as "Dimensions"): Ease of Starting Claim, Ease of Resolving Claim, Digital Channels, People, Communications, Trust, Fairness of Claim Settlement, and Time to Settle Claim. NJM placed first in each and every one of the eight categories.

"This recognition demonstrates NJM's century-long commitment to policyholder service," said Mitch Livingston, NJM President and CEO. "We are honored that our policyholders have ranked us number one in the nation in the J.D. Power 2024 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study."

"NJM has set the standard for claims excellence by taking top marks in all eight Dimensions of the 2024 Auto Claims Satisfaction Survey Study," said Mark Garrett, Director, Insurance Intelligence, J.D. Power. "The company's attention to improving the customer experience has resulted in a demonstrable increase in trust and satisfaction among policyholders."

This is the second auto insurance claims related recognition by J.D. Power this year. In September, NJM was certified for the 7th consecutive year by J.D. Power for providing "An Outstanding Auto Claims Experience."

About NJM Insurance Group

Founded in 1913, NJM is among the Mid-Atlantic region's leading property and casualty insurers and has maintained AM Best's Financial Strength Rating of A or higher for over 89 years. The Company operates in a mutual fashion for the exclusive benefit of its policyholders and is consistently recognized for its award-winning customer service, superior claims handling, and overall customer satisfaction. NJM's personal insurance products are available direct to consumers in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The Company also works with a preferred network of independent agents to deliver business insurance in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Visit njm.com to learn more.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies. J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

