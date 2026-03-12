NJM Insurance Group Welcomes Joseph S. Colalillo to Board of Directors

WEST TRENTON, N.J., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph S. Colalillo, President of ShopRite of Hunterdon County, has been elected to join the Board of Directors of NJM Insurance Group.

Colalillo brings decades of experience in retail operations, business management, and community engagement. Under his leadership, ShopRite of Hunterdon has grown as a family‑run organization known for its customer service, local partnerships, and philanthropic efforts.

Joseph S. Colalillo

"Joe is a respected business leader whose experience guiding a complex, customer‑focused organization will bring valuable insight to NJM's Board," said Carol Voorhees, NJM President and CEO. "His dedication to serving communities aligns with NJM's mission and values."

A graduate of Villanova University, Colalillo represents the second generation of his family to lead ShopRite of Hunterdon. Colalillo has guided major strategic initiatives, including large‑scale store renovations, access to digital shopping and order‑fulfillment services, and community programs such as the annual ShopRite Run for Hunger. He has also played a role in the introduction of in-store health and wellness services, food safety programs, and sustainability practices. ShopRite of Hunterdon County now employs more than 1,300 associates across its New Jersey and Pennsylvania stores.

"NJM has built a strong reputation for service and integrity," said Colalillo. "I am honored to join its Board and look forward to supporting its efforts to deliver exceptional service to policyholders throughout the region."

Colalillo also serves on the Board of Directors for the Food Marketing Institute (FMI), an advocate for the food retail industry, and the Wakefern Food Corporation, the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. He is a past chair and current member of FMI's Food Safety Committee. In 2005, he received the New Jersey Food Council's Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the food industry and community service.

"Joe's commitment to community and his extensive business expertise make him an outstanding addition to our Board of Directors," said Edward Stern, NJM's Board Chair.

About NJM Insurance Group

Founded in 1913, NJM is among the Mid-Atlantic region's leading property and casualty insurers and has maintained AM Best's Financial Strength Rating of A or higher for over 89 years. The Company operates in a mutual fashion for the exclusive benefit of its policyholders and is consistently recognized for its award-winning customer service, superior claims handling, and overall customer satisfaction. NJM's personal insurance products are available direct to consumers in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The Company also works with a preferred network of independent agents to deliver business insurance in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Visit njm.com to learn more.

