NJM Named as a 2024 Ward's 50® Top Property and Casualty Insurance Company

WEST TRENTON, N.J., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, NJM Insurance Group has been named as a Ward's 50 Company by Ward, a business unit of Aon plc and a leading benchmarking provider for the insurance industry. This recognition places NJM Insurance as a top-performing company nationally in the insurance industry.

"NJM is committed to maintaining the highest levels of financial stewardship, so we are honored to receive this recognition," said Mitch Livingston, NJM President & CEO. "Our placement as a top performer among insurance companies is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to operating for the exclusive benefit of our policyholders."

This prestigious group of 50 companies is chosen from almost 3,000 property casualty insurers headquartered in the U.S., following a review of their financial performance by Ward. Each company on the list has passed all safety and consistency screens and achieved superior performance over the five years (2019–2023) analyzed.

In its benchmarks and best practices studies, Aon's Ward analyzes staff levels, compensation, business practices, and expenses for all areas of company operations and helps insurers measure results compared to peer groups, optimize performance, and improve profitability. Visit ward.aon.com for more information.

