NJ's PlaySugarHouse.com Betting Breakdown

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Week 15 was a week with balanced betting action across the board. Surprise victories by the Redskins, Steelers, 49ers and Eagles capped off a weekend full of surprising outright wins by underdogs.

The most popular game of the week for bettors was the Thursday match-up between the Chiefs and the Chargers. The Steelers vs. Patriots also attracted significant betting interest.

The Bears improved to 10-4 Against The Spread (ATS), good for second best in the NFL behind the Saints. They are now 7- 1 ATS in their last 8 games.

in their last 8 games. The Browns improved to 9- 5 ATS , and are now 4- 2 ATS under new coach Gregg Williams .

, and are now 4- under new coach . In the NBA, the Warriors continue to attract significant betting interest, with the top two most bet games of the week both involving the Warriors.

College Bowl season kicked off with Fresno State's 31-20 win over Arizona State drawing the most betting action of the week.

31-20 win over drawing the most betting action of the week. Heavy favorite Canelo Alvarez (-1667) beat Rocky Fielding in a third round TKO.

(-1667) beat in a third round TKO. PlaySugarHouse.com boosted the odds on bets every day this week, including boosted odds all day Sunday on prop bets for NFL superstars.

"Both the Eagles and Steelers were underdogs and won, so we had a lot of happy bettors as we opened our first two Rush Street affiliated land based sportsbooks this past week at our casinos in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh," said Mattias Stetz, C.O.O at Rush Street Interactive. "With the most exciting time of the NFL and college football season approaching, we're anticipating some of our heaviest action of the year this week at PlaySugarHouse.com. The Saints vs. Panthers on Monday Night Football should draw large betting interest."

Rush Street Interactive was founded by pioneers in the internet gaming industry with decades of collective experience in developing and operating online gaming sites. The Chicago-based business launched its first casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in NJ, in September 2016 and in August 2018 it added an integrated sportsbook. Additionally, RSI was the first U.S. gaming company to launch a regulated online sportsbook in Latin America. Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform that is currently deployed at Rush Street-affiliated casinos (Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois and Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, New York), as well as selected third party partners. For more information, visit https://rushstreetgaming.com/interactive. SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino website: www.playsugarhouse.com

