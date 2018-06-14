NJSIAA Teams with Hudl to Bring Instant Replay to New Jersey High School Football

Game officials will have access to participating schools' pre-existing replay systems during the season, alleviating the need to purchase any additional equipment. Over 100 New Jersey high schools currently use Hudl Sideline to drive in-game adjustments and player development.

"We're thrilled to join the NJSIAA in their efforts to improve the sport through technology," said Ashley Broesch, General Manager of American Football at Hudl. "As one of the first states to implement instant replay for officials at this level, New Jersey is leading the way in finding innovative ways to improve the game. Video analysis can do wonders for coach and player development – we think this technology will have the same effect for officials. Teams invest a ton of time and effort leading up to each game, and if you're in a position to increase your chances of getting the biggest calls right on game day, you have to explore it."

"We believe that this partnership is going to greatly help assist game officials during the upcoming season and enhance the overall experience for everyone, especially during the big moments of the game," Jack DuBois, the assistant director of the NJSIAA, said. "We are ecstatic for the opportunity to experiment with replay video technology through Hudl Sideline."

About NJSIAA

Established in 1918, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletics Association (NJSIAA) is a voluntary, non-profit organization comprised of 436 accredited public, private, and parochial high schools. A member of the National Federation of State High School Associations, the NJSIAA conducts tournaments and crowns champions in 32 sports.

About Hudl

Hudl is a leading software company changing the way coaches and athletes prepare for and stay ahead of the competition. With more than 160,000 active teams and nearly 4.4 million unique users, Hudl has become the preferred game film solution for all teams, from the smallest youth organizations to professional franchises around the world.

