NJVC Awarded GSA Alliant 2 GWAC

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NJVC, an enterprise IT solutions provider and subsidiary of Chenega Corporation's MIOS strategic business unit (SBU), was awarded the General Services Administration (GSA) Alliant 2 governmentwide acquisition contract (GWAC) for IT services and service-based operations.

GSA Alliant 2 is a $50 billion contract vehicle providing IT services and service-based operations to the federal government

Alliant 2 Unrestricted is a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a $50 billion program ceiling and base period of five years with a five-year option. The Alliant 2 vehicle provides maximum flexibility in acquiring an IT services-based solution for any conceivable IT services-based requirement, driving government savings through efficiencies and improved reporting data with greater integrity, all while maintaining an "Anything IT Anywhere" philosophy.

As a proud holder of Alliant 2 and one of GSA's 55 contract awardees, NJVC will provide federal agencies with integrated IT solutions for evolving needs on a global basis. The contract offers a convenient, efficient and cost-effective vehicle for NJVC to deliver its solutions in enterprise management & monitoring, professional engineering services, hybrid IT transformation & optimization, and software services to federal customers worldwide.

"NJVC is honored to be named to GSA's Alliant 2 vehicle, further reinforcing our commitment to sustained growth and operational excellence," said Patrick O'Neil, NJVC president. "I look forward to supporting the Alliant 2 contract and delivering NJVC's proven IT solutions to federal customers around the globe."

NJVC is the engine of the secure, cloud-driven enterprise. NJVC helps defense, intelligence and national security customers transform enterprise IT in the era of cloud without compromising security, availability or usability. Our customer-focused solutions in enterprise management & monitoring, professional engineering services, hybrid IT transformation & optimization, and software services help the IC unleash the power of advanced IT without risk to mission. With a highly cleared workforce deployed around the globe, NJVC is Driven by Your Mission, wherever it leads.

