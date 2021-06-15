NK Seeds releases first-ever Field Forged Series™ of top-performing corn and soybeans

The inaugural Field Forged Series lineup features 26 total hybrids, including 10 new NK® corn hybrids and 4 new Enogen® corn hybrids, and 20 new NK soybean varieties, each carefully evaluated and hand-selected for top performance.

"This is a big moment for NK, but an even bigger one for farmers," said Quinn Showalter, NK head of sales. "This isn't just another product launch. The introduction of our first Field Forged Series is the culmination of many years of research and development, testing and working alongside farmers to deliver meaningful innovations for their fields."

With challenges in agriculture constantly evolving, Syngenta Seeds is accelerating innovation to keep farms running, structuring the organization's entire R&D process around the farmer. The company's innovations include the Stalk Crusher, a unique sensor-based technology that's delivering better-standing hybrids, and investments in trait introgression that are empowering breeders to pair the newest traits with the strongest genetics, faster than ever.

In NK corn, Syngenta Seeds R&D has powered a portfolio of hybrids that reflect both yield and agronomic excellence. Each Field Forged hybrid had to meet a number of strict requirements to be included in the launch class, including strong root rot resistance, stalk strength, tolerance of critical diseases and broad adaptation.

"Our standards were high. To join the Field Forged Series, these NK hybrids had to outperform key competitors in their areas of adaptation not just once, but repeatedly across multiple years," said Joe Bollman, NK corn product manager. "They're proven winners."

The new NK hybrids also offer industry-leading trait choice, with Agrisure Duracade®, Agrisure Viptera® and Agrisure Artesian® traits to help farmers meet a variety of needs in their fields. Similarly, the lineup of Field Forged soybean varieties features a diverse selection of the latest in-demand traits, including both proprietary Enlist E3® soybean and proprietary XtendFlex® soybean varieties.

"The days of one-size-fits-all soybeans are long gone. That doesn't mean we can't help keep management relatively simple," said Eric Miller, NK soybean product manager. "With our Field Forged soybeans, farmers can manage their fields with the traits they prefer while still benefiting from the powerful, proven NK genetics they've come to expect."

All varieties in the Field Forged Series launch class have shown consistently outstanding yield performance in variable environments, offer resistance to Soybean Cyst Nematodes, and provide strong resistance to Phytophthora root rot through one or more genes.

To learn more, visit www.NKFieldForged.com

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies, comprised of Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds are part of Syngenta Group. With 26,000 people in more than 100 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to accelerating innovation for farmers and nature, striving for regenerative agriculture, helping people stay safe and healthy and partnering for impact.

To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta, www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/syngenta.

