NKF Names Dr. Marc Hurlbert Chief Executive Officer

Healthcare and nonprofit leader to guide NKF's next chapter of innovation, advocacy, patient support, and research

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) today announced the appointment of Dr. Marc Hurlbert as their next Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2026.

Dr. Hurlbert is a pharmacologist and healthcare leader with more than 25 years of experience advancing research, patient advocacy, public health, prevention, and health equity across major healthcare organizations. Throughout his career, he has worked to improve the lives of patients and families through research, education, innovation, and expanded access to care.

"Marc is a mission-driven leader with a strong track record of advancing public health, building strategic partnerships, and supporting patients and families facing serious disease," said Kevin Longino, CEO of the National Kidney Foundation. "His experience across research, advocacy, healthcare innovation, and nonprofit leadership positions NKF strongly for the future as we continue working to improve kidney health and save lives."

Dr. Hurlbert has overseen more than $750 million in funding through more than 4,000 awards supporting hospitals, universities, medical centers, and community organizations addressing critical public health challenges. He is recognized for building collaborations across patient advocacy, academia, government, and the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors to drive innovation and improve health outcomes.

"I am honored to join NKF as its next CEO building off of a rich 75-year history of supporting patients and families facing a diagnosis of kidney disease," said Dr. Marc Hurlbert. "Supporting patients and families—while also empowering healthcare professionals, community-based educators, and researchers—is my north star."

"NKF's programs already improve lives through education, advocacy, and support for patients and families," Dr. Hurlbert added. "As the incoming CEO, I see tremendous opportunity to build on that momentum and to embrace technology, AI, and research investments to better support patients, improve kidney care, and deliver NKF programs."

Dr. Hurlbert also brings a personal connection to kidney disease, serving as a chronic kidney disease care partner for his brother, who was diagnosed with Stage 3a CKD in 2016.

Anne Barr, National Board Chair of the National Kidney Foundation, said Dr. Hurlbert's leadership experience and patient-centered approach made him a strong fit for the organization's future.

"Finding someone to succeed Kevin and build on the NKF's strengths and current strategy while positioning us for the future has not been a quick or easy process," said Barr. "The search process was a deliberate, national search guided by our long-term vision. What we found so compelling about Marc is that he is both visionary and practical. He is a scientist by training, an amazing fundraiser, with strong business acumen, and is a compassionate and caring individual."

Dr. Hurlbert earned his PhD in pharmacology from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, completed a fellowship at New York University Medical Center, and holds a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from the University of Kansas. He has authored more than 40 peer-reviewed publications.

Kevin Longino, who has served as NKF CEO since 2015, will continue working closely with Dr. Hurlbert throughout the leadership transition to support onboarding and continuity across the organization.

For more than 75 years, the National Kidney Foundation has helped shape the future of kidney care through patient advocacy, public education, research, professional training, and innovation. NKF has played a leading role in advancing kidney care through initiatives such as its KDOQI clinical practice guidelines, its national leadership in advancing race-free eGFR equations to improve equity in kidney car and much more. Today, NKF continues working to improve prevention, early detection, transplantation, and health outcomes for people affected by kidney disease across the country.

For more information, visit kidney.org.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis, and transplantation. For more than 75 years, NKF has been a lifeline for all people affected by kidney disease through advocacy, innovation, patient support, research, and education. Learn more at kidney.org.

SOURCE National Kidney Foundation