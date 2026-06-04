NKF Spring Clinical Meetings Highlight AI-Driven, Personalized Kidney Care

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) spotlighted a wave of emerging technologies and scientific breakthroughs that could fundamentally reshape the future of kidney care — from artificial intelligence and precision medicine to xenotransplantation and regenerative therapies. Across multiple sessions and lectures during NKF Spring Clinical Meetings held May 6-10 in New Orleans, leading experts emphasized common themes around how kidney care is rapidly evolving toward a more predictive, personalized, and patient-centered future.

In the moderated debate session Artificial Intelligence in Acute Kidney Injury: Is the Time Now, experts described how artificial intelligence is already beginning to transform nephrology and acute kidney injury care by helping clinicians identify risks earlier, analyze complex clinical data, improve workflows, and support enhanced personalized treatment decisions. Speakers also stressed that AI is intended to support but not replace healthcare professionals. Clinicians remain essential for judgment, empathy, communication, and trust-building with patients. "AI won't replace clinicians but clinicians using AI may outperform those who do not," said Kianoush B. Kashani, MD, MS of the Mayo Clinic, who presented during the session.

During the Innovations in Kidney Disease presentation, researchers also highlighted how kidney medicine is entering a new era of precision care powered by genomics, single-cell analysis, and AI-enabled modeling systems. Katalin Susztak, MD, PhD, a professor of medicine and genetics at Penn discussed "NephroBase," an AI-enabled platform her lab has designed to integrate genetic and clinical data to better predict disease mechanisms and evaluate potential therapies virtually.

Speakers also explored how virtual reality, simulation training, microlearning, and AI-assisted educational tools could help patients and care teams better understand treatment options and complex clinical scenarios. Early pilots already include virtual reality-based needle free home dialysis training and AI-generated clinical learning modules.

SCM also highlighted major advances in transplantation and regenerative medicine. Experts discussed the rapid progress of kidney xenotransplantation, including expanded access cases and FDA-approved clinical trials that could expand transplant opportunities for patients facing long waits for donor organs. Patients participating in discussions expressed cautious optimism, citing hopes for improved quality of life and reduced dependence on dialysis.

Additional discussions involved progress in 3D dimensional tissue models, where human kidneys are grown in laboratories. This process involves patient-derived stem cells that are being used to create miniature kidney structures for disease modeling, drug testing, and potentially future regenerative therapies.

Throughout the sessions, speakers repeatedly emphasized that innovation must remain grounded in compassion, transparency, ethics, and patient trust. In the 2026 Shaul G. Massry Distinguished Lecture, Anne O'Hare MD, MA, Professor and Staff Physician in the Department of Medicine at The University of Washington/VA Puget Sound Healthcare System explored the relationship between artificial intelligence and human connection in medicine. O'Hare stated in her lecture that while AI may improve efficiency and reduce administrative burdens, it cannot replace compassion or human relationships.

Panelists stressed that patients want to be treated as whole people rather than diagnoses and that compassionate care often means helping patients navigate medications, referrals, family responsibilities, and the emotional burden of kidney disease. "Before any prescription or innovation, clinicians must still utilize healing language. You speak to patients in a manner where you respect them and show empathy," said Patrick Gee, PhD. Gee is a kidney national patient advocate and kidney transplant recipient. "That person-to person human interaction is still key," added Gee.

The overarching message across the sessions was clear: the future of kidney care will combine cutting-edge science with continued human care through clinicians and advocates. As AI, precision diagnostics, regenerative medicine, and transplantation technologies continue to advance, leaders in nephrology are calling for innovation that strengthens, rather than weakens, the relationships between patients, families, and care teams.

NKF Spring Clinical Meetings

For more than 30 years, nephrology healthcare professionals from across the country have come to the NKF Spring Clinical Meetings to learn about the newest developments related to all aspects of nephrology practice; network with colleagues; and present their research findings. The NKF Spring Clinical Meetings are designed for meaningful change in the multidisciplinary and interprofessional healthcare teams' skills, performance, and patient health outcomes. It is the only conference of its kind that focuses on translating science into practice for the entire healthcare team. This year's Spring Clinical Meetings were held May 6 - 10 in New Orleans. Sessions are still available to watch or listen to until June 22 through SCM On-demand. Registration can be found on the NFK Spring Clinical Meetings website here: https://www.kidney.org/spring-clinical/registration

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, CKD remains an under-recognized public health burden that impacts 1 in 7 adults, and 90 percent of those affected are unaware of their condition. Approximately 1 in 3 U.S. adults are at risk for CKD, but less than 20% are assessed with guideline-recommended testing, eGFR and uACR. Risk factors for kidney disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black or African American people are about four times as likely as White people to develop kidney failure. Hispanic and Native American people experience kidney failure at approximately double the rate of White people.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the dignity of the patient experience, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis, and transplantation. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

SOURCE National Kidney Foundation