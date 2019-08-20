NKMax America Initiates Phase I Clinical Trial of SNK in Patients with Psoriasis in Mexico

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NKMax America, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body's immune system through the development of Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies, announced that it has treated the first subject in study SNK01-MX03, a phase I clinical trial evaluating SNK, an ex vivo expanded autologous natural killer cell therapeutic, in patients with plaque psoriasis.

The single center, dose escalation study evaluates SNK administered intravenously once a week for four weeks at three different dosing levels. Nine subjects will be enrolled in the trial to investigate the safety and tolerability of SNK in adults with mild to severe plaque psoriasis. The clinical trial is being conducted at Angeles Hospital, a private state-of-the-art hospital in Tijuana, Mexico.

"We are looking forward to generating data that supports the safety and tolerability of SNK in patients with psoriasis," commented Paul Song, MD, CMO and COO of NKMax America. "This trial is the starting point towards expanding our reach into autoimmune diseases."

The company's SNK product is an autologous therapy manufactured by harvesting a small number of a patient's immune cells. After harvesting, NK cells are separated from the blood, purified, activated, and expanded in a cGMP facility. The activated NK cells, known as "SNK," are reinfused in the patient to suppress the inflammatory response attributed to psoriasis.

The SNK study for psoriasis is currently recruiting participants; for more information about the study, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03894579.

About NKMax America

NKMax America, Inc. is a biotech company specializing in both autologous and allogenic Natural Killer (NK) cell therapy utilizing proprietary cell expansion and cell activation technology. This therapeutic technology was developed as a complement to NKMax's first-in-kind in vitro diagnostic test which measures NK cell activity using only one milliliter of whole blood.

For more information on the company, please visit www.nkmaxamerica.com

SOURCE NKMax America, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.nkmaxamerica.com

