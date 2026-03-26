NKTR Investor Alert: Nektar Therapeutics Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Hiding Enrollment Protocol Failures: SueWallSt

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt encourages investors who suffered losses in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) to contact the firm. Those who purchased NKTR securities between February 26, 2025 and December 15, 2025 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) Suewallst.

Nektar shares fell $4.14 per share, or 7.77%, closing at $49.16 on December 16, 2025 after trial results revealed four ineligible patients had been enrolled in the pivotal REZOLVE-AA study. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on May 5, 2026.

Chronology of Material Events

The timeline of public statements and disclosures in this securities action spans ten months. At each stage, the lawsuit contends, management reinforced a narrative of rigorous enrollment standards while concealing that those standards had been violated.

February 26, 2025: Nektar announced completion of target enrollment in the Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA trial, describing strict eligibility criteria including SALT score screening at both screening and randomization and exclusion of patients with unstable disease courses.

Nektar announced completion of target enrollment in the Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA trial, describing strict eligibility criteria including SALT score screening at both screening and randomization and exclusion of patients with unstable disease courses. March 12, 2025: During a Q4/FY 2024 earnings call, management touted "unique operational features" designed to "minimize clinical operational risk" and reiterated that patients required severe-to-very-severe disease confirmed at SALT 50 to SALT 100 for at least six months.

During a Q4/FY 2024 earnings call, management touted "unique operational features" designed to "minimize clinical operational risk" and reiterated that patients required severe-to-very-severe disease confirmed at SALT 50 to SALT 100 for at least six months. July 2, 2025: Nektar closed a $115 million underwritten public offering, selling 4,893,618 shares at $23.50 per share, the complaint chronicles.

Nektar closed a $115 million underwritten public offering, selling 4,893,618 shares at $23.50 per share, the complaint chronicles. July 29, 2025: Nektar announced FDA Fast Track designation for rezpegaldesleukin, again describing enrollment criteria as requiring exclusion of patients with unstable alopecia areata.

Nektar announced FDA Fast Track designation for rezpegaldesleukin, again describing enrollment criteria as requiring exclusion of patients with unstable alopecia areata. November 6, 2025: On a Q3 2025 earnings call, management expressed optimism about upcoming December topline results and once more recited trial eligibility criteria, as detailed in the action.

On a Q3 2025 earnings call, management expressed optimism about upcoming December topline results and once more recited trial eligibility criteria, as detailed in the action. December 16, 2025: Nektar disclosed the trial narrowly missed its primary endpoint and that four patients had "major study eligibility violations that should have disqualified them for randomization."

The Pattern That Emerged

The securities action alleges that across each of these dates, the same enrollment criteria were publicly cited as evidence of trial rigor while the Company knew or recklessly disregarded that violations of those very criteria had occurred. Two patients allegedly had unstable alopecia areata diagnosed less than six months before randomization. Two others allegedly began treatment before completing the mandatory eight-week washout period for prior medications.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (212) 363-7500.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The complaint raises questions about why known protocol deviations were not disclosed to investors who relied on repeated assurances of enrollment integrity across multiple quarters." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by May 5, 2026.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com