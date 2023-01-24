NLCUP Partners With OMNICOMMANDER to Promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Credit Union Industry

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER INC. and the National Association of Latino Credit Unions & Professionals (NLCUP) rejoin their efforts to provide fully functional Spanish-translated websites to the NLCUP's member credit unions.

NLCUP logo

As an industry leader in credit union marketing, OMNICOMMANDER provides partners full-service access to marketing solutions, customizable products and services, and award-winning website design tailored for credit unions seeking to enhance their members' experience. On top of that, OMNICOMMANDER offers a variety of Spanish translation services for their products, including complete website translation.

"We have been fully committed to providing our clients with dual language services for years, Spanish being the most popular choice," says Eric Isham, Founder and CEO at OMNICOMMANDER. "About 19% of the U.S. population is Hispanic, which equates to over 62 million Spanish-speaking individuals. That is a massive market that simply can't be ignored. Our partnership with NLCUP fits nicely with our focus on driving inclusion to the widest audience possible, and we applaud their efforts within this space."

The goal for both OMNICOMMANDER and NLCUP is to make the credit union industry more accessible to the largest number of people possible by promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. By offering Spanish-translated sites powered by OMNICOMMANDER, NLCUP can provide the Hispanic/Latino community with better access to financial services and products.

"NLCUP is excited to renew our partnership with OMNICOMMANDER," says Barbara Mojica, NLCUP Executive Director. "We trust that OMNICOMMANDER has the necessary tools to take care of our members. I have personally benefited from the excellent customer service experience that they have provided for my organization. I know they will do the same for anyone that decides to work with them!"

For more information on the partnership, please contact OMNICOMMANDER or NLCUP with questions.

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated website design, marketing, and cybersecurity company that provides a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions focused on the credit union industry. For the first time in history, credit unions now can partner with a single company to create, host, and manage their digital branch and integrated service offerings within one complete ecosystem - including adaptable online forms, a car buying solution, an ATM locator, an appointment scheduler, and live-agent chat support - all powered by a team that exceedingly understands the needs of credit union members. In addition to world-class service, OMNICOMMANDER products and services are mobile-responsive and built with the highest level of attention to accessibility and ADA compliance to garner increased brand awareness and reach the widest audience possible. To learn more, please visit omnicommander.com .

About NLCUP

NLCUP is dedicated to providing financial education and services for the Hispanic/Latino community. NLCUP's efforts strive to increase economic, asset-building, and professional development opportunities for the community. Furthermore, NLCUP encourages and supports diversity, equity, and inclusion within the credit union industry.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion serve as the foundational principles driving NLCUP's existence and are interwoven into its values, essence, work, and advocacy. NLCUP was born out of the need to create a safe space for Latino professionals to support each other. At NLCUP, it is strongly believed a successful DEI culture strengthens credit unions by providing diverse employees equal access to career advancement and strengthens diverse communities with equal access to capital.

Contact: John Pennycuff

Phone: (800) 807-3109

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE OMNICOMMANDER