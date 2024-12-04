NLINE ENERGY NAMES KATIE BICKFORD CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER TO LEAD GLOBAL EXPANSION OF ITS CLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLOGY

Bickford has more than 20 years of experience building high-performing energy, tech and sales organizations nationally and internationally, including three that have been publicly listed on a major stock exchange and/or acquired for more than a billion dollars – EnerNOC (acquired by Enel), Acquia (acquired by Vista Equity Partners), and Starry, Inc. As principal of her company Parinama LLC, and author of "The Parinama Method: Transform Everything – A Practical and Philosophical Guide" (2022), she has advised energy and tech companies, venture capital and asset management organizations, and executives globally.

At NLine, Bickford will be working with organizations – particularly those in universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, as well as industries utilizing steam in their processes – seeking cost-saving solutions. NLine Energy is seeing growth for its advanced Microsteam® Turbine (MST) technology, which generates electricity by capturing energy from steam discharged during standard boiler operations. Bickford's work will center on helping customers recover previously wasted energy, transforming it into valuable electricity while strengthening facility resilience and reducing exposure to rising electricity costs.

"Our field-tested MST technology is now ready for global deployment, and Katie's proven track record of driving rapid growth and innovation within the clean energy sector will enable us to make a transformative impact on renewable energy and energy efficiency worldwide," said Matthew Swindle, CEO and founder of NLine. "Working alongside NLine's investors — Mirova, Steyn Group, and Burnt Island Ventures — she will help us bring our MST technology to a greater number of companies, finding the untapped potential of boilers across the globe."

Since 2010, NLine Energy, which is based in Hood River, Oregon, has pioneered innovations in hydro and steam. The NLine MST captures waste thermal energy from industrial processes and converts it into electricity, generating between 50 kW and 500 kW of clean power. Its adaptable design optimizes steam pressure and flow rate, providing industries with a high-efficiency, low-maintenance solution. This compact system helps companies recover energy, reduce costs, hedge against market fluctuations, and enhance sustainability — making it ideal for peak shaving and seamless system integration with minimal ongoing maintenance costs.

"NLine Energy is transforming the way we are generating electricity," Bickford said. "I am honored to be leading NLine Energy's expansion and enabling our clients to make a positive impact on our environment," she said. "As NLine gears up for substantial growth, expect announcements about new open roles as the company expands its sales and operations to meet rising demand."

In addition to the MST technology, NLine is a leader in small hydro remediation and assessment, positioning itself as the premier provider in the U.S., and potentially worldwide. This complementary vertical allows NLine to deliver comprehensive, cutting-edge energy solutions across multiple industries, solidifying its role as a trusted partner for clients seeking sustainable, high-impact energy solutions.

"The return for our customers is immense, the moat is physics, and the demand for clean energy solutions is only accelerating," Tom Ferguson, managing partner of Burnt Island Ventures, said.

Bickford received her bachelor's degree in biology from Keene State College in New Hampshire, and currently resides in Boston. She serves on the advisory council of the Harvard Business Review, and as a mentor for the Babson College Summer Venture Program.

