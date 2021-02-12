NLK Plumbing Announce 24/7 Service in Hoppers Crossing

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While businesses worldwide tighten hours, close locations and remove unnecessary services from their offering, many people have been left wondering how to access the essential services they need. As ongoing lockdowns put pressure on companies to limit interaction, there has been one standout industry that gives hope to many home and business owners that they won't be abandoned in their hours of need.

Plumber Melbourne

The trades industry has gone above and beyond to compensate for the changes in restrictions throughout Melbourne. NLK Plumbing, a locally owned plumber in Hoppers Crossing, has now announced that they will offer 24/7 service in the Melbourne area.

This commitment to service throughout the pandemic will allow many to access services for blocked drains in Hoppers Crossing and beyond. Offering these essential services, NLK Plumbing has devoted its tradespeople to turn up on the job whether it's a weekend, evening, or in the middle of the night.

For those who've suffered an inconveniently timed burst pipe, leaking toilet, water damage, or hot water repairs in Hoppers Crossing, this is critical work. Plumbing problems that go unsolved can result in costly long-term damage that can leave rot, mould or require extensive repairs.

Allowing 24/7 repairs for things like blocked drains in Hoppers Crossing and other Melbourne suburbs will allow peace of mind for home and business owners alike. With the option for immediate fixes, these seemingly large issues can become minor inconveniences. With companies like NLK Plumbing taking up the slack, locals no longer need to worry about handling their own surprise plumbing problems.

NLK Plumbing has been operating as a plumber in Melbourne for over 30 years. This business has stellar qualifications with a depth of experience and range of services not often seen in a standard plumbing company.

Whatever issue arises whether it's leaking faucets, a broken shower, or blocked drains in Melbourne, now you can have them fixed any time of day. For rapid response and emergency services, NLK Plumbing allows locals to sleep better knowing they're taken care of in the case of a midnight crisis.

