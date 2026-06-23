NLRB ORDERS AMAZON TO BARGAIN WITH TEAMSTERS ON EVE OF PRIME DAY

Victory Follows Bargaining Order for JFK8 Warehouse in Staten Island

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters are lauding a ruling by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ordering Amazon to bargain with workers at its DCK6 facility in San Francisco. The ruling came only hours before the start of Prime Day, one of the company's biggest events of the year.

"The Teamsters applaud this decision and will do everything in our power to ensure that Amazon complies with it. Once again, an NLRB judge has rightfully ruled against the most abusive and corrupt employer in the world," said Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division.

It's the second bargaining order in less than three months that the e-commerce giant has received from the NLRB. The board previously demanded that it comply with federal law and begin bargaining with Amazon Teamsters at the JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island.

"Amazon has repeatedly demonstrated it has no interest in recognizing its workforce or respecting workers enough to meet them at the table," Korgan said. "But as this ruling proves, Amazon cannot forever dodge its legal obligations. The time for Amazon to start bargaining is now."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

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SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters