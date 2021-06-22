NLRB to Prosecute New Complaint against Tecnocap; Appeals Court Upholds 2018 Illegal Lockout Determination

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that on June 14, 2021, Region 6 of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) issued a consolidated complaint against Tecnocap, LLC, for a series of unfair labor practices committed by the company between August 2020 and February 2021.

On Sept. 13, 2021, an administrative law judge will hear the NLRB's case against Tecnocap for violations of federal labor law that include unilaterally slashing employee health benefits and requiring union members to work 12-hour shifts.

In addition, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit last week upheld a determination by the NLRB that the company's nine-day March 2018 lockout of almost 80 members of Local 152M at the company's Glen Dale, W.V., production facility illegal.

USW District 8 Director Ernest R. ("Billy") Thompson said that the USW welcomes the prospect of justice for the workers who Tecnocap illegally locked out and admonished the company for still refusing to bargain in good faith.

"We hope that this decision prompts Tecnocap to reconsider its pattern of violating the rights of employees and to return to the bargaining table to hammer out a fair contract for these workers," Thompson said. "The company simply needs to start obeying the law and negotiating with us in good faith."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

More information, contact: Tony Montana, 412-562-2592, [email protected]

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

Related Links

http://www.usw.org

