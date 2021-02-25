NLS Pharmaceutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

STANS, Switzerland, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NLSP, NLSPW), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces that Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Livingston Securities Healthcare and Emerging Growth CEO Series on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:30am Eastern Time ( 5:30pm CET ).

at ( ). Maxim 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference hosted by M-Vest on March 17, 2021 . The Company's presentation for this conference will be available on M-Vest following the conference.

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and repurposing product candidates to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The Company's lead product candidate, Quilience® is a proprietary controlled release formulation of mazindol (mazindol CR), and is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. Mazindol is a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial orexin receptor 2 agonist, which was used for many years to treat patients diagnosed with narcolepsy in compassionate use programs. NLS completed a phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating mazindol CR in adult subjects with ADHD. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints and was well-tolerated. Quilience® has received Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and in Europe for the treatment of narcolepsy.

Corporate contact

Alex Zwyer, CEO: +41 41 618 80 00

Investor Relations contact

David Moskowitz: +1 202-280-0888

www.nlspharma.com

