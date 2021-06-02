NLS Pharmaceutics to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference on June 10, 2021

STANS, Switzerland, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NLSP) (NASDAQ: NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces that Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, is scheduled to present a corporate overview at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference being held on

June 8 – June 10, 2021.

Mr. Zwyer will deliver his corporate presentation on June 10 at 11:30am ET, Track 2 and the presentation can be viewed here. Investors attending the conference and interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact [email protected].

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and repurposing product candidates to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The Company's lead product candidate, Quilience® is a proprietary controlled-release formulation of mazindol (mazindol CR), and is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. Mazindol is a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial orexin receptor 2 agonist, which was used for many years to treat patients diagnosed with narcolepsy in compassionate use programs. NLS completed a phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating mazindol CR in adult subjects with ADHD. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints and was well-tolerated. Quilience has received Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and in Europe for the treatment of narcolepsy.

Corporate Contact

Alex Zwyer, CEO: +41 41 618 80 00

Investor Relations Contact

Cindy Rizzo: +1 908-229-7050

www.nlspharma.com

SOURCE NEUROLIFESCIENCES

