NLS Pharmaceutics to Present at The MicroCap Rodeo 2021 Summer Solstice: Best Ideas from the Buyside Conference on June 1

STANS, Switzerland, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NLSP, NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces that Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, is scheduled to present a corporate overview at the MicroCap Rodeo 2021 Summer Solstice: Best Ideas from the Buyside Conference, which is being held virtually June 1 – June 4, 2021.

Mr. Zwyer will deliver his corporate presentation on June 2nd at 8:30am ET (2:30pm CET), and will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41515

The MicroCap Rodeo's third edition is a virtual conference that brings together the top 35 "best ideas from the buy side". Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 35 companies represented as one of their "best ideas". To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected].

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and repurposing product candidates to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The Company's lead product candidate, Quilience® is a proprietary controlled-release formulation of mazindol (mazindol CR), and is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. Mazindol is a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial orexin receptor 2 agonist, which was used for many years to treat patients diagnosed with narcolepsy in compassionate use programs. NLS completed a phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating mazindol CR in adult subjects with ADHD. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints and was well-tolerated. Quilience has received Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and in Europe for the treatment of narcolepsy.

