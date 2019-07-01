NLT Celebrates 15 Years as an Esri Partner

WASHINGTON, and REDLANDS, Calif., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Light Technologies Inc. (NLT), is an integrated Information Technology (IT) and geospatial services consultancy serving customers across government, non-profit, and commercial sectors. Founded in Washington DC in 2001, the firm's early years focused on developing location-based enterprise web and database solutions, such as the Master Address Repository (MAR) and DC Atlas, for the District of Columbia government. As the firm's customer portfolio grew, it also established partnerships with leading businesses and technology providers to further expand capabilities and market reach.

One of the most important of these was formed in 2004 when NLT became a partner with Esri, the world leader in location intelligence technology. This partnership enabled the companies to work together more collaboratively to leverage each other's technical and domain expertise to serve more customers. Over the next few years Esri collaborated with NLT, who provided Esri access to spatial database and web mapping subject matter experts through their developer support group. The two companies also joined forces on enterprise geospatial development and migration projects, including work for the Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission in 2005.

NLT's success continued as it expanded from state and local to federal government clients, including the U.S. Census Bureau, Department of Agriculture, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), where the firm established itself as a trusted provider of a wide range of research, development, and technology implementation services for the national statistical, agricultural, and disasters communities. Working in mission-critical and computationally intensive environments, NLT became a leader in DevSecOps, cloud computing, real-time data integration and analytics, and high-performance web application development and visualization.

Over the years at FEMA, the partnership between NLT and Esri has proved vital as the companies work closely to help the agency establish and enhance robust geospatial infrastructures (including Disasters.Geoplatform.Gov and Gis.Fema.Gov ) that support a variety of disaster preparedness, response, and recovery functions. Working together, the firms have implemented a portfolio of server, desktop, and field-based software solutions leveraging ArcGIS® Enterprise, ArcGIS GeoEvent Server, ArcGIS Image Server, ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Pro, and other packages that help users more easily conduct spatial analyses, manage and serve datasets, and communicate information to advise decision-making throughout the disaster lifecycle. Recently, leveraging the ArcGIS platform, Esri Story Maps, Web AppBuilder for ArcGIS, and other components, the firms have helped develop a suite of real-time dashboards, common operational pictures, and decision support tools (such as the all-hazards Incident Journals) that have transformed the agency's ability to quickly access, visualize, and share information when disaster strikes.

During the 2017 and 2018 disaster seasons- the most devastating and costly in U.S. history- geospatial software specialists from both firms developed and deployed interactive Esri-based dashboards that analyzed complex information to predict impacts to people and infrastructure; determine where disaster declarations are made and what kind of support is needed for survivors; guide evacuation, search, and rescue operations; assess damage; analyze economic recovery; and more. The teams are currently working on implementing new tools and web services in preparation for next season.

NLT & Esri Through the Years:

NLT joins Esri Partner Program in 2004

Esri adds NLT Enterprise Software Subject Matter Experts to Developer Support Group

NLT wins New Business Partner of the Year in 2006

NLT and Esri team on professional services contracts

NLT joins Esri Federal Small Business Specialty in 2017

NLT and Esri lead federal geospatial software implementation projects

"Our Esri Partner relationship has been a key component to our overall growth in our geoscience capabilities and customer acquisition and retention over the years and we look to continue to build and nurture that relationship to build value-added services using the ArcGIS platform that Esri has continued to increase," said Ghermay Araya, CEO and Founder of New Light Technologies, Inc.

About ESRI

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com .

About New Light Technologies Inc.

New Light Technologies, Inc. (NLT) provides comprehensive information technology solutions for clients in government, commercial, and non-profit sectors. NLT specializes in DevOps enterprise-scale systems integration, development, management, and staffing and offers a unique range of capabilities from Infrastructure Modernization and Cloud Computing to Big Data Analytics, Geospatial Information Systems, and the Development of Software and Web-based Visualization Platforms.

In today's rapidly evolving technological world, successfully developing and deploying digital geospatial software technologies and integrating disparate data across large complex enterprises with diverse user requirements is a challenge. Our innovative award-winning solutions for real-time integrated analytics lead the way in developing highly scalable geospatial solutions for the future.

