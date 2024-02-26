NLX Raises $12M in Series A Funding

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NLX®, which is revolutionizing the way AI powers customer experiences for large and enterprise brands, is proud to announce it has raised $12 million in Series A funding, led by Cercano and joined by Thayer Ventures and HL Ventures. Initial investors IAG Capital Partners, JetBlue Ventures and Tech Square Ventures' Engage also contributed to this new round of funding.

"AI is transforming the customer service journey for brands and it is essential that every touchpoint in that journey feels personalized to the consumer and exceeds their expectations – while also grounded in practicality," said Andrei Papancea, CEO and Chief Product Officer of NLX. "This milestone speaks to NLX's success in helping some of the most well-known global brands deliver world-class customer experiences at scale. We are excited to continue our growth and development with this latest round of capital which will fuel NLX's market expansion, strategic hires, and even more market-defining capabilities, like our patented multimodal technology."

NLX leverages the latest in generative AI, cloud software, and its voice, chat and multimodal conversational AI technology to deliver exceptional customer experiences that meet the scale, complexity and compliance needs of enterprise brands.

Among those enterprise customers include, but are not limited to, Red Bull and Copa Airlines. NLX has also engaged with teams at Comcast following their participation in the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs accelerator program. NLX's largest deployment is rolled out in 90 countries and over 65 languages and locales.

"NLX is redefining the way people interact with brands. Their commitment to providing automated and frictionless multimodal self-service experiences aligns with the evolving needs of enterprises. We are excited to support NLX's innovative approach and their potential to revolutionize the customer experience landscape," said Lauren Glatter, investor at Cercano.

"NLX continues to empower companies by enabling them to provide customers with a seamless end-to-end self-service experience. This not only delights customers but also helps in managing substantial fluctuations in call center demands. We are proud of the innovative strides being made by NLX, and are excited to see what they have in store for enhancing customer experiences in the future," said Ryan Chou, Managing Director, Investments at JetBlue Ventures.

NLX provides an end-to-end enterprise AI platform for creating, managing, deploying and analyzing chat, voice, and multimodal conversational applications. The platform enables brands to manage conversational deployments across their entire enterprise, while providing unmatched modularity and access to state of the art AI models from providers like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and the Open Source community.

