Nlyte Software Named Leader by G2 for Data Center Infrastructure Management

KENNESAW, Ga., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nlyte® Software, a leading provider of data center infrastructure management solutions, has been named a leader by G2 Grid® in the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) category, including receiving top rankings in energy consumption, server performance and workflow automation sub-categories. Nlyte Software is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

Software and services companies team with G2 to conduct peer reviews. G2 evaluated Nlyte Software's performance across various categories, including customer satisfaction and market presence. The recognition follows extensive analysis of buyer reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The company received top honors in three key areas, including:

Leader: Nlyte Software's commitment to excellence and innovation has positioned it as a leader in the DCIM space. Customers consistently praised the company's robust features, ease of use and exceptional support. Momentum Leader: Nlyte Software's rapid growth and momentum demonstrate its ability to meet the evolving needs of data center professionals. The company's forward-thinking approach and strategic vision have contributed to its success. Enterprise Leader: Nlyte Software's solutions have resonated particularly well with enterprise clients. Its scalable platform, customizable features and comprehensive analytics empower large organizations to optimize their data center operations efficiently.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader by G2," said Enzo Greco, Managing Director, Nlyte Software. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency, reduce costs, improve sustainability and enhance overall data center performance."

Nlyte Software's consistent high ratings underscore its impact on the DCIM landscape. Through monitoring, management, inventory, workflow and analytics capabilities that automate infrastructure management, data center customers can reduce their energy consumption and costs, improve uptime and ensure policy compliance. Nlyte's sustainable DCIM solutions support Carrier's 2030 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Goals to help customers avoid more than 1 gigaton of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

About Nlyte Software

Nlyte Software helps data center operators manage their hybrid infrastructure throughout their entire organization – from desktops, networks, servers to IoT devices – across facilities, data centers, colocation, edge and the cloud. Using Nlyte's monitoring, management, inventory, workflow and analytics capabilities, organizations can automate how they manage their hybrid infrastructure to reduce costs, improve uptime and ensure compliance with organizational policies. Nlyte Software is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. For more information, visit Nlyte.com or follow Nlyte on LinkedIn.

