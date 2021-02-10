NMB & Americasa Proudly Offers FHA Mortgages to DACA Recipients

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide Mortgage Bankers (NMB) and its Hispanic market subsidiary Americasa, are proud to provide FHA Mortgages to DACA recipients, along with a bilingual team to help guide clients through the mortgage process in their preferred language.

"FHA loans, with their modest credit requirements and 3.5% down payment minimum, have been helping families achieve the dream of homeownership for decades," said Jodi Hall, President at NMB. "To be able to offer this product to our Dreamers all across the United States makes us extremely proud of our country and our craft."

Extending FHA Mortgage eligibility to DACA recipients enables NMB & Americasa to better serve a core segment of the American immigrant population. "We're already helping a number of families achieve homeownership thanks to this landmark change to the FHA eligibility criteria," said Richard Steinberg, Founder and Chairman of NMB & Americasa. "Our vision for creating Americasa was to build a mortgage company that lowered the barriers to homeownership for the Hispanic community. Giving Dreamers access to FHA loans gives us a powerful tool to continue driving this important vision."

Founded in 2011, Nationwide Mortgage Bankers has quickly grown to become America's fastest growing mortgage company, according to Inc 5000. In 2019, Americasa was created to provide a dedicated team of trusted advisors for the Hispanic community. NMB & Americasa have originated over one billion dollars in loans for Hispanic clients since 2019.

About Nationwide Mortgage Bankers & Americasa

NMB was born with the vision of demystifying mortgages through transparency, education, and dedicated client support. NMB's mission is to be our clients trusted advisors, guiding them through the home financing process with the highest level of service and professionalism. NMB is a "Great Place to Work" Certified Company and rated the #1 fastest growing mid-size mortgage company in America by Inc 5000 for the past two years. NMB is a full-service mortgage company licensed in 43 states. Americasa, a subsidiary of NMB, is a new breed of mortgage company uniquely designed to support the needs of the Hispanic community, which encompasses about 30% of NMB's total business.

