NMB earns #1 Fastest Growing Mortgage Lender in the nation for the third consecutive year and Ranks No. 117 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies

"Ranking as the #117th fastest growing company and the #1 fastest growing mortgage company three years is not possible without every person in the organization collaborating and supporting each other," Jodi Hall, President of NMBNOW, states, "We continue to build an organization based on our core values. Our ability to focus and live those values every day leads to this type of growth year-over-year." Hall continues to add, "Inc 5000 is proof that we continue to have the most passionate, driven, dedicated, and innovative employees not only in the mortgage industry but in the country and across all sectors. Congratulations NMB family, on another amazing accomplishment. I am so excited to see what we will accomplish together next."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Nationwide Mortgage Bankers provide agency and non-agency products to loan officers within the mortgage industry. NMB was born with the vision of demystifying mortgages through transparency, education, and customer support. NMB's mission is to be our clients' and referral partners' trusted advisors, guiding them through the home financing process with the highest level of service and professionalism.

