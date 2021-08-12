NMB holds grand opening for Poughkeepsie, NY branch office, led by mortgage veterans Doug Hill and Adam Simpson

"We are building a world-class sales force to support the needs of our communities and sustain our growth during all market conditions," said Frank Kuri, Executive Vice President of NMB. "Doug Hill (Branch Manager) and Adam Simpson (Sales Manager) do an amazing job at managing their branch office and catering to their clients and trusted referral partners. They are the ideal representatives for our brand in the New York and New Jersey markets."

As the nation's fastest growing mortgage bank, NMB is no stranger to being trusted advisors in home financing for the communities it serves. From first-time homebuyers to those looking to refinance their existing home, NMB's large and diverse portfolio of loan options helps branches like the Poughkeepise location be a go-to home financing resource in the community.

"We have served the community for over 15 years. It is great to finally be able to celebrate this location's opening in person," said Branch Manager Doug Hill. "A strong community is built upon strong relationships. Building relationships and trust are at the heart of being successful in our industry. Helping someone achieve the dream of home ownership or accomplish a home financing goal is even more rewarding when you know you are doing all you can for your community."

NMB seeks to build a company culture where everyone involved in the mortgage process, from employees to referral partners, realtors, and borrowers, experience the core values of communication, accountability, attention to detail. "Poughkeepsie knows Doug and I. Serving this community for as long as we have, being able to bring even more support to the area is special," said Sales Manager Adam Simpson. "Being a local trusted advisor is something you earn. We plan on continuing to be a resource for those that need us, whenever they need us."

Contact Poughkeepsie Branch

Doug Hill - Branch Manager, NMLS#: 65379

Branch NMLS#: 2040545

(845) 251-2101

460 Freedom Plains Road

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

https://nmbnow.com/poughkeepsie/

About NMB

NMB was born with the vision of demystifying mortgages through transparency, education, and customer support. Their mission is to be our clients' and referral partners' trusted advisors, guiding them through the home financing process with the highest level of service and professionalism.

Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc NMLS# 819382 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) Equal Housing Lender 68 S Service Rd Suite 400, Melville, NY 11747 | (833) 700-8884 | www.nmbnow.com; "NMBNOW". "MortgageNow.com" "Americasa" and "Americasa Home Loans" are registered DBAs of Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc ("NMB"). "Americasa" is not a DBA approved in New York but "Americasa Home Loans" is. NMB is in no way affiliated with "Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company". Licensed Mortgage Banker - NYS Banking Department

Contact Nationwide Mortgage Bankers

Frank Kuri - EVP, Branch Development

(888) 223-7810

[email protected]

SOURCE Nationwide Mortgage Bankers (NMB)

