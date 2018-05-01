NMEDA Showcases Honorable Individuals in TV Special

"More than 46 new spinal injuries get reported every day, so it's critically important that these folks are made aware of the amazing vehicles and adaptive equipment that are available to them regardless of their mobility issues," says Danny Langfield, CEO of NMEDA. "Our members strive to ensure each person can live as much of a normal life as possible, so we're thrilled to see this program come to fruition for these extremely deserving individuals."

NMEDA created this emotionally compelling program to show viewers a glimpse into the daily challenges faced by the 56.7 million people in the U.S. who are living with mobility challenges. In addition, NMEDA aims to both entertain and educate the public during the TV special and raise awareness about the mobility industry.

"We strive for quality and safety in the mobility industry, and it begins with our strong partnerships and NMEDA members," says Langfield.

This heart-warming, inspirational story would not be possible without the help of the following sponsors, who graciously donated vehicles, accessible equipment and labor to ensure the TV special took place without a glitch. We would like to thank them for their endless generosity: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles / FCA, Honda, BraunAbility, Vantage Mobility International / VMI, Paralyzed Veterans of America, and United Spinal Association.

For more information, please visit NMEDA.com/mobilityawareness.

About the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association:

Founded in 1989 as a non-profit trade association, the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) supports more than 600 mobility equipment dealers, manufacturers and driver rehabilitation specialists in the U.S. and Canada dedicated to expanding opportunities for people with disabilities. For information on NMEDA, please visit www.nmeda.com, as well as Facebook and Twitter.

For more information:

Cheryl Parker

cheryl.parker@evokad.com

Phone: 407. 221.0443

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nmeda-showcases-honorable-individuals-in-tv-special-300640332.html

SOURCE National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association

Related Links

http://www.nmeda.com

