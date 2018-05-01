NMEDA Showcases Honorable Individuals in TV Special

TAMPA, Fla., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Mobility Awareness Month this month, the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) will be airing a one-hour special to highlight and reward two deserving individuals with new wheelchair accessible vehicles. Titled 'Changing Lives: The Road to Independence,' the show will take viewers through the day and the life of each person to highlight their daily obstacles, before ultimately awarding them with a life-changing gift.
"More than 46 new spinal injuries get reported every day, so it's critically important that these folks are made aware of the amazing vehicles and adaptive equipment that are available to them regardless of their mobility issues," says Danny Langfield, CEO of NMEDA. "Our members strive to ensure each person can live as much of a normal life as possible, so we're thrilled to see this program come to fruition for these extremely deserving individuals."
NMEDA created this emotionally compelling program to show viewers a glimpse into the daily challenges faced by the 56.7 million people in the U.S. who are living with mobility challenges. In addition, NMEDA aims to both entertain and educate the public during the TV special and raise awareness about the mobility industry.
"We strive for quality and safety in the mobility industry, and it begins with our strong partnerships and NMEDA members," says Langfield.
This heart-warming, inspirational story would not be possible without the help of the following sponsors, who graciously donated vehicles, accessible equipment and labor to ensure the TV special took place without a glitch. We would like to thank them for their endless generosity: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles / FCA, Honda, BraunAbility, Vantage Mobility International / VMI, Paralyzed Veterans of America, and United Spinal Association.
About the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association:
Founded in 1989 as a non-profit trade association, the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) supports more than 600 mobility equipment dealers, manufacturers and driver rehabilitation specialists in the U.S. and Canada dedicated to expanding opportunities for people with disabilities. For information on NMEDA, please visit www.nmeda.com, as well as Facebook and Twitter.
