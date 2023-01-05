NMG Aerospace Expands Capabilities to New Market Segment with Matco Manufacturing Acquisition

NMG Brings 55+ Years of Expertise Manufacturing Aircraft Wheels and Brakes to the Experimental, Light Sport, and Advanced Air Mobility Sectors

STOW, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NMG Aerospace is pleased to announce the acquisition of Matco Manufacturing, a Salt Lake City, Utah-based manufacturer of aircraft wheels, brakes, and related components. Matco Manufacturing specializes in experimental and light sport aircraft wheel and brake product design and component manufacturing.

"The acquisition of Matco reinforces NMG's commitment to supporting all areas of the aerospace marketplace, particularly in the areas of wheels, brakes, and actuation," said NMG's Vice President of Business Development and Engineering Jeremy Earley. "It is exciting to take a core part of our offering at NMG and serve a new, growing market in experimental, light sport, and advanced air mobility sectors."

NMG Aerospace is combining Matco's capabilities into its trademark design, manufacturing, and testing expertise to make incremental advancements in its own product portfolio.

Matco Manufacturing was owned and operated by George Happ, a landing systems engineer with decades of experience, including tenures at Cleveland Pneumatic (now Collins Landing Systems) and Honeywell.

"George's experience and passion for designing and manufacturing safe, high performance landing systems is what sparked NMG's interest in Matco," Earley said.

"NMG's enthusiasm and knowledge for what we have built at Matco made it the perfect partnership to compliment our team," Happ said. "Their understanding of the products we produce will bring a level of comfort and expertise to both existing and new customers."

Happ will remain a key contributor to MATCO's continued success by staying on as part of the leadership team both during and after the transition. The acquisition was finalized in Q4 of 2022. Matco's existing customers can expect no disruption in product availability or performance.

NMG Aerospace is a 100 percent privately held, family-owned company offering world-class aerospace manufacturing and design services. Employing more than 350 individuals across locations in Ohio and Arizona, NMG has core competencies including aerospace parts manufacturing, CNC machining, design, assembly, inspection, and testing services. Learn more at https://www.nmgaerospace.com .

