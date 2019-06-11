NMG Network Brings Lei and Hawai'i to NYC WorldPride

HONOLULU, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NMG Network today announced Lei, its brand for the LGBTQ traveler, will host two events with Honolulu Pride™ in NYC as official partners of WorldPride 2019. Lei is a nationally distributed publication and new video series bringing attention to artists and advocates. The week will kick off with a takeover of Slather! at NO BAR at The Standard East Village on Wednesday, June 26 from 8 p.m. to midnight. Then Lei Over Lounge will be at District M at Row NYC hotel on Thursday, June 27, 8 p.m. to midnight. The events' live music, visual art, and vintage pop-up shop will highlight Hawai'i talent.

DeAndre – an R&B singer-songwriter and hula dancer who rose to fame on American Idol in 2012 and released his debut album, Black Denim , in 2018.

– an R&B singer-songwriter and hula dancer who rose to fame on American Idol in 2012 and released his debut album, , in 2018. Zen Chambers – a singer-songwriter from Waimānalo, Hawaiʻi.

– a singer-songwriter from Waimānalo, Hawaiʻi. Barrio Vintage – a vintage clothing and accessories shop in Honolulu owned by Bradley Rhea , who is also a DJ.

– a vintage clothing and accessories shop in owned by , who is also a DJ. DJ Smucci Gucci – a DJ from Hawai'i known for a soulful house sound.

– a DJ from Hawai'i known for a soulful house sound. DJ Timo – a Brooklyn -based DJ from Honolulu who brings sunshine disco vibes to NYC, where she launched her record label Chomp! Chomp! in 2018.

– a -based DJ from who brings sunshine disco vibes to NYC, where she launched her record label Chomp! Chomp! in 2018. Alec Singer - a visual artist known for his projections and multi-disciplinary installations.

- a visual artist known for his projections and multi-disciplinary installations. DJ Yooey – a versatile DJ with roots in indie dance/nu-disco, chillwave, and house.

Tickets are free and will be available starting at 6 a.m. EDT, Wednesday, June 12. Space is limited. For more information, visit leiculture.com/lei-in-nyc .

About Honolulu Pride™

Honolulu Pride™ is Hawaiʻi's largest celebration for LGBTQ and allied communities. In 2018, Honolulu Pride™ Month featured more than 30 cultural, social, and educational events hosted by the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation.

About NMG Network

NMG Network is an honoree of Pacific Business News's Business of Pride, which recognizes companies that promote inclusivity and advocate for equality in Hawaiʻi.

NMG Network is a collection of cloud-based TV channels including Living TV, available in-room at Halekulani Hotel; Real Hawaii, available in-room in more than 23,000 Waikīkī hotels; FLUX TV and Lei TV, available online, onboard Hawaiian Airlines, and in select hotel rooms; HALE TV, available at Ko Olina Resort; and HŌKŪ TV, available at Hawaii Marriott Resorts. NMG Network also includes a diverse portfolio of publications for travel and luxury real estate partners. View at NMGnetwork.com .

