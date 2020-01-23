NMG Network Partners With Citizine And Obsesh Media To Present The 2020 Travel Video Awards

LOS ANGELES and HONOLULU, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NMG Network today announced a new partnership with Citizine and Obsesh Media to produce the third annual Travel Video Awards (TVAs), presented by the Travel Video Alliance and the NAB Show, with Pelican Products as a "Visionary" Sponsor.

The 3rd Annual Travel Video Awards will take place on April 21, 2020, during the NAB Show in Las Vegas. The event will offer exclusive networking and brand development opportunities and access to hundreds of influencers, content creators, award-winning filmmakers, travel and media industry leaders, and more.

The 2019 TVAs received over 800 entries from filmmakers and brands worldwide, including CNN Travel, United Airlines, Marriott International, Tourism Australia, Land Rover, Food Network, Sony, Rimowa, La Mer, and Travel + Leisure.

"By leveraging our collective strengths via the TVAs, we are building a robust platform for discovery, cultural connection, and community, inspiring travelers to engage more meaningfully with the world around them," said NMG Network Strategy Director Francine Beppu.

"Travel videos are a powerful marketing tool," said Citizine and TVA Founder and CEO Philip DeBevoise. "Of the $600B+ in online travel bookings, video was part of the decision process for the consumer in over 60 percent of those bookings."

"Video is the preferred method for consumers to discover their next travel destination, and Obsesh sees the TVAs as a key platform to celebrate travel through the lens of creators," said Irina Shames, Chief Revenue Officer for Obsesh. "Creators are the core to Obsesh's mission of connecting people with their passion for the outdoors. We are excited for the opportunity to align brands with this cultural movement."

About NMG Network

NMG Network is a multimedia production and cloud-based broadcasting company, creator of award-winning publications, docu-style series, films, concerts, and curated events .

About Obsesh Media

Obsesh is a digital video entertainment network and lifestyle media brand devoted to Millennial and Gen Z'ers outdoor adventure obsessions. They are inspiring a generation to get outside together, connect to global communities, and create experiences that positively impact each other and earth.

About Citizine Networks, Inc.

Citizine is a branded-content studio that works with travel and lifestyle brands like Andaz Hotels (Hyatt) and Air New Zealand to create compelling programs targeting worldwide audiences.

About the Travel Video Awards (TVAs) / Travel Video Alliance

Launched in 2018 by Citizine Networks, the TVAs honors innovative and inspiring travel videos released by filmmakers, influencers, travel/media companies, and lifestyle brands.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held annually in Las Vegas, is the world's largest convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment, and technology. With over 100,000 attendees from 160 countries and 1,600+ exhibitors, NAB is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel innovation.

