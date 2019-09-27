NMOTO to be featured at Audrain Automobile Museum and Audrain's Newport Concours & Motor Week

NMOTO's Nostalgia project is a one-of-a-kind endeavor to capture the ambition of the legendary 1934 BMW R7 Prototype – regarded by many as the Mona Lisa of motorcycles. It has been painstakingly designed to evoke the graceful lines of the singular R7 while being supremely capable for today's conditions. With comfortable suspension and a unique steering mechanism encased in a canonical design, the Nostalgia gives enthusiasts a slice of the past without sacrificing performance or rider experience. Modern technology also provides more power and maneuverability so riders get the best of both worlds – Art Deco streamlined design with contemporary reliability. Beyond being beautiful and distinct, each limited production, handbuilt Nostalgia is practical and comfortable enough to ride every day.

Unveiled to international acclaim, NMOTO has had the immense honor of being invited by BMW Group to display the Nostalgia alongside the priceless R7 from BMW's museum at the Villa d'Este Concorso d'Eleganza on Lake Como, at Wheels & Waves in Biarritz, and at BMW Motorrad Days in Bavaria. Additionally, at last month's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the Nostalgia had the privilege of being the first motorcycle in the event's history to be displayed on the Concept Lawn.

"We are thrilled to have NMOTO at our inaugural Concours & Motor Week to display and unveil a motorcycle being built for the Audrain collections. The bike expresses our passion for History, Luxury, and Sport. A beautiful piece of kinetic sculpture that also speaks to the luxury aspect of our event," said David de Muzio, Executive Director and Curator of the Audrain Automobile Museum.

For a complete schedule and details of our Newport Concours & Motor Week, go to audrainconcours.com. To learn more about the Audrain Automobile Museum, visit audrainautomuseum.org.

