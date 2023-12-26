NMPRC Approves PNM Distribution Battery Storage Projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) approved the application from Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), wholly-owned subsidiary of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM), to install 12 megawatts of utility owned distribution-level battery storage to expand the capacity of overloaded feeders at two locations.

This innovative solution supports reliability and resilience of the grid and accommodates more renewable energy. PNM indicated this type of solution could be implemented more broadly across its system. In the decision, the NMPRC pointed towards the evaluation of further installations in the broader context of grid modernization and distribution investment plans.

"We are pleased with the Commission's approval of these projects and support for broader discussions on distribution and grid modernization investments," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, CEO of PNM. "As we look forward, we continue to see a need for increased investments to meet growing demand with a reliable and resilient grid through this clean energy transition."

The 12-megawatt battery project reflects $26 million of capital expenditures included in PNM's investment plans and is expected to be operational in 2024. The proposal was unopposed by intervening parties.

The NMPRC decision and additional materials pertaining to the filing are available at https://www.pnmresources.com/investors/rates-and-filings.aspx.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2022 consolidated operating revenues of $2.2 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.7 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com .

Contacts: Analysts Media Lisa Goodman Ray Sandoval (505) 241-2160 (505) 241-2782

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made in this news release for PNM Resources, Inc. ("PNMR"), Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"), or Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP") (collectively, the "Company") that relate to future events or expectations, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies, including the unaudited financial results and earnings guidance, are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and estimates and apply only as of the date of this report. PNMR, PNM, and TNMP assume no obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, PNMR, PNM, and TNMP caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. PNMR's, PNM's, and TNMP's business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond their control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Additionally, there are risks and uncertainties in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Avangrid, Inc. (the "Merger") which may adversely affect the Company's business, future opportunities, employees and common stock, including without limitation, (i) the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending Merger, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any remaining required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending Merger that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, (ii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (iii) the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed Merger in a timely manner or at all, and (iv) the risk that the proposed transaction and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its customers and suppliers, and on its operating results and businesses generally. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q filings and the information included in the Company's Forms 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are specifically incorporated by reference herein.

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.