NMSI Expands Board, Adds New External Advisors

DALLAS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Math and Science Initiative today announced that it has expanded its board of directors, elevated two members from its board of advisors and added to its roster of external advisors. The moves build on NMSI's work to expand how it provides services and support to American schools while continuing to achieve top ratings among non-profit organizations.

Talia Milgrom-Elcott and Phil Sprick move from the advisory board to the board of directors. Milgrom-Elcott is founder and executive director of 100Kin10. Sprick is vice president of human resources for Service Corporation International. In addition, Tom Finke and Raymond Pierce join as new board members.

NMSI Chairwoman Dr. Shirley Malcom said, "We are excited to have Talia and Phil continue their leadership at the board level, and we're very honored to have Tom and Raymond join us in our work to expand access and opportunity to high-quality learning across the country."

Finke, chairman of Adara Acquisition Corp., recently retired as chairman and CEO of the asset management firm Barings LLC. He will join the board's Development Committee and provide guidance on investments and fundraising opportunities.

Pierce is president and CEO of the Southern Education Foundation. He previously served as Dean of the School of Law at North Carolina Central University and as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights. Pierce will join the board's Policy Committee to help inform NMSI's state and federal government relations.

In addition to the new board members, NMSI has added Sharif El-Mekki, CEO of the Center for Black Educator Development, and John Herrington, President and CEO of Herrington Aerospace Ltd. Co., to NMSI's board of advisors. Like NMSI CEO Dr. Bernard Harris, Herrington is a former NASA astronaut. In 2002, Herrington became the first Native American to travel in space.

NMSI contributes to produce better outcomes for all students by providing evidence-based training and resources for school leaders and teachers, particularly in math, science, computer science and English. It also provides unique study support for students and hands-on learning through out-of-school programs. NMSI's services are provided through government, corporate and foundation grants, as well as government appropriations and contributions from individual donors. School systems also can directly purchase support using local, state and federal funding, including COVID-19 recovery funds approved by Congress.

NMSI holds top ratings from Charity Navigator and GuideStar for its financial transparency and the percentage of its funds that go to providing services.

Founded in 2007, NMSI also works across the country to promote STEM education and ensure public policies that support high-quality education. The organization supports all types of school systems, with a focus on schools that serve military-impacted students and historically underserved and under-represented communities.

"Our recent board moves have added experienced leaders from diverse personal and professional backgrounds to bring additional thought partnership for our staff," said Harris, who also sits on the board. "Most important, our board members share NMSI's commitment to expanding students' future opportunities – and improving our communities – through access and achievement in high-quality education."

