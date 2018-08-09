NN, Inc. Honored As New Corporate Citizen Of The Year By The Charlotte Chamber Of Commerce

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ : NNBR ), a diversified industrial company, announced today that it has been honored as this year's New Corporate Citizen by the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce in Charlotte, North Carolina.

NN, Inc. will accept the award at the annual Economic Growth Awards ceremony on Thursday, September 6, 2018. The annual event celebrates individuals and organizations that have played a significant role in the economic growth of the Charlotte region.

Richard Holder, President and CEO, commented, "We are honored to be recognized as the New Corporate Citizen of the Year by the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce. The recent relocation of our global headquarters to Charlotte has given us access to a major transportation hub and a strong talent pool focused on technology and innovation. The move also directly supports our strategy of building a diversified industrial business that designs and manufactures engineered solutions for customers worldwide. We look forward to further developing our relationship with the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce and expanding our presence in the Charlotte community."

NN, Inc. combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 51 facilities in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America and China.

