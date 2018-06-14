NN, Inc. President and CEO and Wellington, Ohio Mayor Honor Veteran Robert H. Moulder in Recognition of Military Service

Mr. Moulder began at NN's Wellington plant in January 2014 as a Senior Mechanic. He started his military career in 1982 with the US Marine Corps as a Field Wireman stationed in Okinawa, Japan until 1988. Mr. Moulder then enlisted in the Army National Guard in 2001 as a Sergeant First Class Mechanic. He served two tours in Afghanistan, from 2010-2011 and 2013, as well as a tour in Kuwait from 2017-2018. He is married to Ms. Jacqueline Moulder.

Richard Holder, President and CEO of NN, Inc. commented, "Robert has served our country both at home and abroad, and I couldn't be more proud that Robert is a member of the NN family. NN is committed to employing veterans and those actively deployed – and even when he was serving our country, Robert remained a part of our family. I am personally touched that Robert has decided to bestow us with the flag that flew over his post in Kuwait, and we will proudly display the flag in our new headquarters in Charlotte. As a former Marine Corps veteran, I am also deeply honored to present Robert with an NN Military Challenge Coin to thank for him his service to our country."

Wellington Mayor Hans Schneider said, "I am very honored to recognize Robert's service to our country, and NN's commitment to our community and our troops. Wellington has many veterans, and we are lucky to have a company like NN that is committed to hiring veterans and active military. Together, we can continue to support Wellington's community of veterans."

