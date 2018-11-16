NN, Inc. To Showcase Drug Delivery Capabilities At Drug Delivery Partnerships 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NN, Inc., (Nasdaq: NNBR) ("NN" or "the Company"), announced today that its NN Life Sciences group will exhibit at the 2019 Drug Delivery Partnerships (DDP), held January 28-30 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The exhibit will mark the company's debut at DDP, which is regarded as the world's foremost authoritative drug delivery technology and innovation event. The event, which is in its 23rd year, provides a forum for participants to network, form partnerships and learn about advances in drug delivery technology.

NN Life Sciences, a business group of NN, Inc., partners with clients to provide solutions from a project's inception to its completion. With a focus on innovation, NN Life Sciences applies its world-class quality to the design, validation, and advanced manufacturing of cases and trays, reusable and single-use surgical instruments, implantable components, and drug delivery devices.

"Our presence at DDP underscores our commitment to the development of complex drug delivery technologies," said Robbie Atkinson, Executive Vice President of NN Life Sciences. "DDP is a unique forum that will allow us to forge long-term partnerships and highlight the technical innovation and precision that enable us to develop solutions that meet near-term and future needs."

Exhibiting at booth 101, NN Life Sciences will showcase a range of drug delivery capabilities, including its ability to design and develop single-use and combination drug delivery products.

For additional information about NN Life Sciences, please visit www.nninc.com and follow NN, Inc. on LinkedIn.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of international markets. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 51 facilities in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China.

Except for specific historical information, many of the matters discussed in this press release may express or imply projections of revenues or expenditures, statements of plans and objectives or future operations or statements of future economic performance. These, and similar statements, are forward-looking statements concerning matters that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual performance of NN, Inc. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion. All forward-looking information is provided by the Company pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and should be evaluated in the context of these factors. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "assumptions", "target", "guidance", "outlook", "plans", "projection", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "potential" or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. Factors which could materially affect actual results include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector, inventory levels, regulatory compliance costs and the Company's ability to manage these costs, start-up costs for new operations, debt reduction, competitive influences, risks that current customers will commence or increase captive production, risks of capacity underutilization, quality issues, availability and price of raw materials, currency and other risks associated with international trade, the Company's dependence on certain major customers, and the successful implementation of the global growth plan including development of new products. Similarly, statements made herein and elsewhere regarding pending and completed transactions are also forward looking statements, including statements relating to the future performance and prospects of an acquired business, the expected benefits of an acquisition on the Company's future business and operations and the ability of the Company to successfully integrate recently acquired businesses or the possibility that the Company will be unable to execute on the intended redeployment of proceeds from a divestiture, whether due to a lack of favorable investment opportunities or otherwise.

For additional information concerning such risk factors and cautionary statements, please see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements make in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE NN, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.nninc.com

