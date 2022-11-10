NNAISENSE Launches ARC, World's First Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Platform, Marking the Beginning of Industry 5.0

Global leader in industrial AI, NNAISENSE has successfully developed an autonomous control system capable of managing and reconfiguring entire industrial ecosystems without costly downtime

LUGANO, Switzerland, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss AI firm NNAISENSE has announced the launch of Adaptive Rational Core (ARC), the world's first Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) solution for industrial manufacturing, logistics and smart cities.

Industrial AI is currently limited by the simplicity and narrow scope of automation, which means that factory downtime for reconfiguration is an increasing cost for companies dealing with frequent change and supply chain challenges. Additionally, the optimization process of low-level automated machinery must be overseen by expert personnel which is expensive and time consuming.

ARC is capable of automating automation, and can therefore model and adapt an entire automated system to meet new operational goals. In addition to rapid on-the-job data-collection, greater operational efficiency and actionable insights which can be shared with stakeholders, ARC enables industrial manufacturers to adapt quickly to change at much lower costs – eliminating factory downtime.

ARC is based on developmental cognitive robotics, meaning that it learns step by step. Starting with little to no knowledge, ARC continually learns from experience, maintaining a white-box model of a plant, city, or any system, which it interprets for predicting and planning. ARC performs work on command: it can be re-tasked at any time without the downtime of offline re-training, verification, and redeployment. ARC's use cases include industrial automation engineering, logistics (including transportation), and smart cities – but can be adapted to work in other use cases as well.

"When it comes to industrial automation, the impact of changes on the plant are learned on the fly and do not incur costly reprogramming, re-training or factory downtime," said Bas Steunebrink, Co-founder & Director of Artificial General Intelligence at NNAISENSE. "ARC is not only a huge efficiency driver for a variety of industries, but also marks a move away from narrow AI that has dominated the industrial landscape, towards applied AGI and Industry 5.0 – resulting in highly scalable autonomous systems that are closer to human beings in terms of common sense, with a continually-deepening understanding of the processes under their control."

NNAISENSE is now taking orders for ARC as well as working with select clients as part of its initial roll-out.

NNAISENSE is a leader in AI engineering for industrial application. Several of the company's founders are graduates of the renowned Swiss AI lab IDSIA, co-directed by Professor Jürgen Schmidhuber and creators of the artificial recurrent neural network architecture LSTM. Among NNAISENSE's notable contributions is the creation of the first autonomous parking system for Audi and the Festo pneumatic robot 'soft' hand. NNAISENSE's client and Investor base includes Samsung, Audi, Trumpf, EOS and Schott, among others.

