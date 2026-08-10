NNB and Axiom Foods Deliver Next-Generation Protein Solutions to Address Growing Global Whey Supply Challenges

As protein expands into every category of food and beverage, NNB introduces a scalable platform of advanced plant proteins and DL-185® di-leucine peptide technology to help brands meet consumer demand.

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The protein revolution is no longer limited to sports nutrition. Today's consumers expect meaningful protein content in virtually every product category, from beverages and bars to ice cream, snacks, dressings, baked goods, confectionery, ready-to-drink beverages, and everyday functional foods.

Axiom Foods x NNB

This ongoing "proteinification" of the food industry has dramatically increased global demand for premium protein ingredients, particularly whey protein. While whey remains the gold standard for many applications, its supply is inherently tied to dairy production and cheese manufacturing, creating a supply chain that cannot rapidly expand to meet surging demand.

As a result, manufacturers worldwide are facing tighter supply, rising costs, and increasing competition for available inventory. Large multinational food companies often have the purchasing power and long-term contracts necessary to secure supply, while emerging brands and smaller manufacturers face growing barriers to entering the high-protein category.

To help solve this challenge, NNB has partnered with Axiom Foods to bring a new generation of premium plant protein technologies called PeptiClear™ to the global food industry. Axiom Foods also supplies plant-protein-based milks as a substitute for dairy proteins.

Unlike traditional plant proteins that can introduce undesirable taste, grittiness, or opacity, these clear, PeptiClear™ hydrolyzed plant proteins are designed to deliver a significantly more neutral flavor profile, improved functionality, and exceptional solubility. The result is highly concentrated, clear protein ingredients capable of performing across applications where conventional plant proteins have historically struggled.

These advanced protein ingredients can be incorporated into an extensive range of products, including:

Functional beverages

Ready-to-drink products

Ice cream and frozen desserts

Condiments and dressings

Sauces

Confectionery

Baked goods

High-protein snacks

Everyday functional foods

By providing a dependable, scalable alternative to dairy proteins, these technologies offer brands greater flexibility while helping diversify global protein supply beyond the limitations of whey production.

"NNB believes the future of protein isn't about replacing whey, it's about expanding the world's ability to deliver high-quality protein across every food format," said Dustin Elliott, Chief Brand Officer at NNB. "As consumer demand continues to outpace traditional dairy supply, the industry needs innovative solutions that combine functionality, scalability, and performance."

To further advance the performance of PeptiClear™, NNB has also introduced DL-185®, a legal, dietary di-leucine peptide designed to enhance the anabolic potential of protein formulations.

DL-185® is composed of two leucine molecules naturally linked together in peptide form and can be incorporated into both dietary supplements and food products similarly to leucine.

In human clinical research, DL-185® demonstrated approximately 60% greater stimulation of muscle protein synthesis compared with leucine(1). Additionally, in human clinical research, supplementation with DL-185® produced greater improvements in strength than equivalent leucine supplementation in resistance-trained individuals (2).

When paired with PeptiClear™'s advanced hydrolyzed plant proteins, DL-185® represents a novel approach to helping close the performance gap traditionally associated with plant-based protein formulations.

Together, NNB's PeptiClear™ and DL-185® technology provide brands with a compelling pathway to develop next-generation protein products that are scalable, highly functional, and less dependent on constrained dairy supply chains.

As protein continues its expansion into mainstream foods and beverages, N&B remains committed to delivering ingredient technologies that enable innovation while helping manufacturers meet the growing global demand for high-quality protein nutrition.

About N&B

NNB Nutrition operates at the forefront of ingredient innovation within the nutraceutical industry, engineering molecules with precision rather than relying on traditional extraction or commoditized sourcing. With over 60 patents filed and more than a dozen novel ingredients brought to market, NNB is recognized for setting the pace of innovation and consistently being first to market with next-generation actives.

[1] Paulussen, K. J. M., et al. (2021). J Appl Physiol, 131(3), 1111-1122.

[2] Hagele AM, et al. (2024) Dilelucine ingestion. PLoS ONE. 19(12): e0312997.

Contact: Dustin Elliott, Chief Brand Officer, [email protected]

SOURCE NNB Nutrition