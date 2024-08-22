NNE INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. ("NNE" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NNE) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired NNE securities between May 8, 2024, and July 18, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/NNE.

Case Details

The complaint alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material facts, including that: a) NNE's purported progress toward regulatory approval for the design of its planned micro reactors and fuel fabrication plant was nonexistent; b) NNE's timelines for commercialization were wildly optimistic, at best, and most likely impossible; c) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's projected revenues and growth; d) as a result, the Company's financial position and/or prospects were overstated; and e) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/NNE or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in NNE you have until October 8, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

