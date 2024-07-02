NNG and Dacia Offer Drivers OSM-Based Maps for Navigation

NNG has launched a novel map offering for Dacia owners, NNG Maps. The community-driven solution builds on OpenStreetMap (OSM), a global map database used by millions of people worldwide, layered with tailored automotive content and services from NNG and its broad partner network. NNG Maps builds on over a decade of in-house OSM experience to deliver a more feature-rich and fresher navigation experience.

BUDAPEST, Hungary, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NNG announced its partnership with Dacia to provide NNG Maps, an OpenStreetMap-based map solution, for Dacia vehicles. NNG Maps is a new, value-driven, and feature-rich community-sourced map solution that lets Dacia drivers benefit from frequent map updates, fresher map data, and richer content including greater road network coverage and more points of interest (POIs).

OpenStreetMap is the largest crowdsourced repository of human geospatial knowledge in the world. Built by a global community of contributors that keep data about map features, including roads, trails, cafés, and railway stations, continuously updated. Contributors use aerial imagery, GPS devices, and field maps, alongside other sources, to verify that OSM is accurate and up-to-the-minute.

The solution from NNG starts with an OSM base-layer and allows automakers to tailor their map to brand and customer preferences using a broad, independent portfolio of additional content and services. Leveraging two decades of map compilation and validation expertise, NNG offers automakers bespoke map solutions that are more feature-rich, have greater freshness, and are more frequently updated. The new solution has proven to be a much-needed development for drivers, with thousands already registered across Europe, including France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

"We have helped our partners evaluate and implement OSM-based solutions, starting as far back as 2013." said Balázs Bodorkós, Director of Product Management, NNG. "Our expertise with maps, OSM, and our ongoing commitment to collaboration with the OSM community, make us uniquely placed to provide up-to-date, value-driven content solutions for the automotive industry as it continues to evolve."

The benefits of NNG Maps come in part from the unique, community-driven nature of OSM, but also from NNG's decades of compilation expertise and its unique understanding of automakers navigation-specific needs. The map solution guarantees not only accurate and up-to-date information for Dacia drivers and other automakers but also unparalleled coverage and expansion capabilities. With NNG Maps, users can explore the world confidently, knowing that their navigation needs are served by the combination of OSM's community-driven data and NNG's navigation expertise. Learn more in our free webinar.

NNG Maps is available now for Europe with further regional expansion planned from 2025 onwards.

About NNG

NNG is a leading global supplier of embedded and connected software solutions for the automotive industry. Found in over 60 million devices worldwide, its solutions span navigation, automotive-grade maps, connected services, digital cockpit and driver assistance solutions, and software engineering services. NNG delivers the next generation of smart, secure, and connected mobility – from the cockpit to the cloud. www.nng.com

