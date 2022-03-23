NNG Capital Fund Launches New Impact Opportunity Fund

CLIFTON, N.J., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NNG Capital Fund has announced the opening of their new Impact Opportunity Fund to help investors get ahead of inflation intelligently.

New Jersey based private equity fund, NNG Capital Fund, has announced the opening of a new Impact Opportunity Fund in late January 2022.

The latest fund from NNG is being offered as a tool for investors to offset and stay ahead of the current high rate of inflation and market uncertainty.

The Impact Opportunity Fund is seeking to raise $50M in capital, from accredited investors.

This investment opportunity focuses on Fix and Flip Projects in New Jersey and multifamily property investments in southeastern states for diversified passive income, as foundational support for times when investors are expecting volatility in other areas of their portfolios.

NNG provides financial solutions and quality housing to distressed environments. Community mindedness, financial viability, and providing win-win solutions is what drives the company's success.

As with the company's previous fund, this will also include a hybrid strategy to infuse the fund with additional liquidity through investing in fix and flip residential properties in five counties in NJ.

This is NNG Capital's fifth fund in recent years. Previous funds have incorporated both fixing and flipping, operating income producing rentals, as well as mortgage note debt funds. Most recently, NNG Capital Fund gained attention for pioneering the Hybrid Real Estate Investing Fund concept. To date, assets under management have exceeded $100M.

Fuquan Bilal is NNG's Founder and CEO with over 23 years in the industry, one of the few who have thrived through the 2008 recession and the Covid-19 Pandemic. As Chief Visionary, he continues to innovate with timely new approaches to navigate the market and keeping investors ahead of the curve. His financial acumen and proprietary set of investment criteria enable him to purchase under-performing real estate assets at a deep discount of face and market values, thereby increasing the value of the assets. This, coupled with his ability to maximize the use of leverage, enables him to build strong, secured portfolios with solid passive income flows.

Learn more about the Impact Opportunity Fund, their team, and the company at NNGCapitalFund.com .

