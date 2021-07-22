NNG enhances its OEM offering with what3words

NNG, a global leading automotive software provider, develops smart, secure, and connected mobility solutions for use cases from the cockpit to the cloud. With these solutions, automakers and suppliers can easily integrate and manage both embedded, and new cloud-based applications and services, which meet the safety, convenience, information, and entertainment needs of customers.

Street addresses aren't built for 2021. They can be complicated, time-consuming to enter into car navigation systems, and aren't always accurate enough to specify precise locations. what3words eliminates these issues. Every 3 meter square has been given a unique combination of three random words: a what3words address. For example, the entrance to NNG's headquarters in Budapest can be found at /// richly.smallest.curated . what3words ensures drivers of enabled vehicles will be able to navigate to the right destination first time, every time.

"This integration perfectly fits our mission of easing automakers' ability to differentiate their offerings by providing them with independent access to the latest innovations in navigation and mobility," said NNG CMO Heikki Laine. "From locating charging spots for electric vehicles to finding a specific loading bay at a trucking depot, partnering with what3words lets us offer our customers a solution that can radically improve driver experience for these, and many other use cases."

Chris Sheldrick co-founder of what3words adds, 'Drivers want a better and more seamless navigation experience. Our partnership with NNG allows automakers and mobility services to fulfil this increasing demand for simplicity from their customers.'

About what3words

what3words is the simplest way to talk about location. The free what3words app, available for iOS and Android , and the online map enable people to find, share and navigate to what3words addresses in over 45 languages to date. Millions of what3words addresses are in use around the world, with thousands of businesses using them to save money, be more efficient and provide a better customer experience. Partners include Mercedes-Benz, Triumph Motorcycles and many emergency services across the world.

About NNG

NNG is a global automotive software supplier, whose mission is to deliver the technologies that will support the industry on its journey to an autonomous, connected, and electric future. It does this by creating smart, secure, and connected mobility solutions, designed for use-cases from the cockpit to the cloud.

A trusted partner to the industry's top OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, NNG has put more than 60 million devices on the road, aggregating content and services from over 60 providers worldwide.

