NNG goes Live with new EV-first Navigation Solution

The growing demand for electric vehicles drives need for NNG's dedicated, EV-first mobility platform

BUDAPEST, Hungary, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NNG, a leading global supplier of location-based technologies, connected services, and automotive software, today announced the launch of NNG iGO.Live, its EV-first, hybrid mobility platform that leverages connectivity and deep vehicle integration to deliver best-in-class EV experiences.

"Global legislation and consumer trends have been driving demand for electric vehicles and the market is rapidly expanding. The IEA (International Energy Agency) Global EV Outlook 2022, reports that global sales for electric passenger and commercial vehicles reached more than 6,5 million units in 2021, a more than 100% increase compared to 2020*", said Dr. Martin Pfeifle, CTO of NNG. "The engineering team at NNG has been closely following this demand for EVs, and iGO.Live is a response to that need for a dedicated, hybrid, EV-first mobility platform that maximizes safety, convenience, and efficiency for drivers."

Key features of NNG iGO.Live :

EV-first mobility platform that scales and grows over the lifetime of the fleet.

Real-time delivery of the latest map data to the vehicle, with data streaming and seamless hybrid switching for on- and off-line use cases.

Easy integration with an end-to-end Android-based application featuring lightweight APIs for flexible customization.

Deep electric powertrain integration that allows NNG iGO.Live to calculate energy consumption in real-time, plan routes that include efficient charging, and simplify EV journeys.

"Compared to other solutions on the market, iGO.Live doesn't just add EV features to an already-existing product, but instead builds for EVs from the ground up. As a mobility platform, iGO.Live lets automakers create fully customizable, in-vehicle branded experiences for passenger and commercial vehicles, including trucks and motorbikes. In addition to optional advanced features like iGO.AR Guidance and iGO.AHEAD for ADAS data delivery, lightweight APIs enable easy onboarding of 3rd party functionality from NNG's suite of ready-to-integrate Connected Services.", said Jácint Tordai, Lead Product Manager at NNG.

"Projections indicate that EV sales will keep increasing rapidly and by 2030 50% of all vehicles sold will be electric. This will impact not only automakers, but also how navigation is implemented within new vehicles. EVs are reliant on maps and connectivity for fundamental features, and iGO.Live will constantly evolve to serve these needs, delivering the latest features and services that OEMs, and their customers, need.", Tordai added.

If you would like to learn more about NNG iGO.Live please watch our latest webinar and download the slides HERE or get in touch with us.

About NNG

NNG is a leading global supplier of embedded and connected software solutions for the automotive industry. Found in over 60 million devices worldwide, its solutions span Navigation, Connected Services, Cockpit, and Cybersecurity. NNG delivers the next generation of smart, secure, and connected mobility – from the cockpit to the cloud.

* According to IEA's Global EV Outlook 2022 report .

