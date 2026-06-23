NNN REIT, Inc. Announces $200 Million Incremental Term Loan and Amendment to Term Loan and Credit Facility Pricing

ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) ("NNN" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced the exercise of its $200 million incremental term loan option under its senior unsecured term loan facility, increasing the aggregate facility size to $500 million (the "Term Loan"). The incremental borrowings carry identical terms to the existing $300 million term loan (after giving effect to the amendments described below). The Term Loan matures on February 15, 2029, with two one-year extension options. NNN expects to use proceeds from the incremental term loan for general corporate purposes.

In anticipation of the incremental term loan, NNN entered into a $100 million forward starting swap that fixes SOFR at 3.43% through February 15, 2029.

"We are pleased with today's transactions, which enhance our financial flexibility, provide capital to fund our business plans, and lower our cost of capital," said Vincent H. Chao, Chief Financial Officer. "We greatly appreciate the continued support and long-standing relationships with our bank group."

Additionally, the Company amended the pricing grids on the Term Loan and its existing senior unsecured revolving credit facility, (the "Revolving Credit Facility"). Based on NNN's current credit ratings, the applicable SOFR-based margin was lowered to 0.800% from 0.850% for all outstanding Term Loan borrowings and 0.725% from 0.775% for all Revolving Credit Facility borrowings.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and BofA Securities, Inc., served as the Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners, with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association acting as the Administrative Agent and Bank of America, N.A. acting as the Syndication Agent.

Truist Securities, Inc., PNC Capital Markets LLC, U.S. Bank National Association, Royal Bank of Canada and TD Bank, N.A., served as Joint Lead Arrangers, with Truist Bank, PNC Bank, National Association, U.S. Bank National Association, Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank, N.A., and Mizuho Bank Ltd., acting as Documentation Agents. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, New York Branch, and Raymond James Bank also participated in the transaction.

About NNN REIT, Inc.

NNN is a REIT that invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of March 31, 2026, the Company owned 3,711 properties across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, encompassing approximately 39.6 million square feet of gross leasable area, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years. For additional information, please visit www.nnnreit.com.

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.