NNN REIT, Inc. Announces 2024 Dividend Tax Status

NNN REIT, Inc.

Jan 14, 2025, 16:30 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced that 99.8471% of the dividends paid to common shareholders in 2024 are classified for federal income tax purposes as a taxable distribution. The tax attributes of the dividends paid per share are outlined below.

Total

Dividend

Ordinary

Dividends

(Box 1a)

Non-taxable

Distributions

(Box 3)

Section 199A

Dividends (1)

(Box 5)



Common Stock (CUSIP: 637417106)

 

100.0000 %

99.8471 %

0.1529 %

99.8471 %

$2.290000

$2.286498

$0.003502

$2.286498








(1) Dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under

     Section 199A and included in box 1a, Ordinary Dividends.

"The common dividend of $2.29 per share paid in 2024 marked the thirty-fifth consecutive annual dividend increase for NNN REIT," said Kevin Habicht, Chief Financial Officer. "The consistency of our dividend, both in good and challenging times, remains an important part of the company's total return to shareholders."

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases.  As of September 30, 2024, the company owned 3,549 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.6 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.0 years.  For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com

